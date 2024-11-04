What is a hat-trick in soccer? Meaning, origins, hat-tricks record

For supporters, witnessing a player score is a thrilling experience. Furthermore, a hat-trick in soccer is celebrated as one of the sport's great feats. But what makes it special? Where did the phrase originate, and what are some of the most famous hat-tricks in soccer history?

Madueke after scoring a hat-trick at Molineux on August 25, 2024 (R). Haaland after scoring a hat-trick at London Stadium on August 31, 2024 (L). Photos: James Gill, Rob Newell (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The term is also used in various other sports. Today, however, we will explore everything related to hat-tricks in soccer, including their definition, origins, notable records, and more.

What is a hat-trick in soccer?

As described by the Cambridge Dictionary, it is when a player scores three goals in a single game. This is regardless of whether they are scored consecutively or spread out throughout the course of the encounter.

As with all official record-keeping standards, all goals scored during the regulation 90 minutes, plus extra time if necessary, are counted. However, penalty shootout goals are excluded from the total.

Sadio Mane of Southampton celebrates scoring the third goal and his hat trick during the match against Aston Villa at St Mary's Stadium on May 16, 2015. Photo: Bryn Lennon (modified by author)

Source: Original

Why is it called a hat-trick?

It derives from a sport that is not very similar: cricket. The term "hat trick" arose in 1858, when cricketer H.H. Stephenson took three wickets in three consecutive deliveries.

In appreciation of Stephenson's unique and spectacular achievement, supporters held a collection, putting money into a hat that was later presented to him. This deed became a tradition in the sport, with cricket clubs awarding bowler hats to any cricketer who repeated the feat.

From cricket to soccer

This "hat-trick" fame has spread to soccer, where scoring three goals in a single game is considered rare. Soccer adopted this phrase as the sport gained popularity, particularly in the United Kingdom.

The name has evolved into local variations in nations with strong soccer traditions, such as Italy, Spain, and France. The Italians call it a tripletta, whereas the French call it a coup du chapeau.

While there is no hat given to soccer players today, the sense of honour, tradition, and celebration remains. In some leagues, players who score a hat-trick are awarded the match ball as a memento, a modern variation of the traditional practice.

What is a perfect hat-trick in soccer?

A player accomplishes this uncommon feat by scoring one goal with the left foot, one with the right foot, and one with a header in a single game.

Cristiano Ronaldo is among the greats who have completed a perfect hat-trick, with ten. According to Give Me Sport, he had seven at Real Madrid.

Magnus Arvidsson in action during the match on December 11, 1999, in Sweden. Photo: Boris Streubel

Source: Getty Images

History of the most hat-tricks in soccer

Achieving the feat is difficult, but some players have mastered it. The record for the most varies in each league and competition, with the following legends standing out:

Premier League: Sergio Agüero holds the record for most hat-tricks (12). Alan Shearer previously held the record with eleven.

Which is the fastest ever hat-trick?

As per The Mirror, the fastest recorded time for a hat-trick is 70 seconds. Alex Torr set the record during a Sunday league game in 2013.

Magnus Arvidsson previously held the record, scoring three goals for Hassleholm in less than a minute and a half (89 seconds) against Landskrona in a 1995 Swedish second-tier match. He outplayed the goalie in one-on-one situations while helping his team come from behind to win 5-3 and avoid relegation.

Other records in different leagues

Sadio Mané has the record for the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history, hitting three goals in only 2 minutes and 56 seconds for Southampton in a 6-1 victory over Aston Villa on May 16, 2015.

In 2017, Kevin Gameiro scored the fastest hat-trick in Liga history, taking only four minutes and 43 seconds. According to Marca, Bebeto scored three goals in three minutes between the 83rd and 86th minutes of a 1995 match against Albacete, although the feat was not officially timed.

Former Torino player Valentino Mazzola and ex-Inter attacker Antonio Angelillo hold the record for the fastest hat-tricks ever scored in Serie A, with three goals in two minutes each. Mazzola accomplished this feat against Vicenza in 1947, while Angelillo did so against SPAL over a decade later in 1958.

Pelé in action during Brazil's 1970 World Cup match against Czechoslovakia on June 3, 1970. Photo: Monte Fresco/Daily Mirror.

Source: Getty Images

Which players have the most hat-tricks in soccer?

From the late 2000s to the early 2020s, Messi and Ronaldo have been at the centre of discussions. As of October 2024, Messi has achieved 59 hat-tricks for both club and country, while Ronaldo boasts the record for the most since the beginning of the century with 66.

Pelé, the Brazilian icon, is thought to have scored around 90 of them throughout his career. As per the RSSSF, Erwin Helmchen, a German, has scored at least 141 hat-tricks in official matches and is considered the all-time record holder.

Scoring goals in soccer

In soccer, players who score two goals are said to have a "brace." With three goals, they have completed the hat-trick.

Scoring four goals is sometimes called a "haul" or a "super hat-trick." Many famous players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Robert Lewandowski, have achieved this.

And if a player scores five goals, it is occasionally referred to as a "glut" or "repoker" (particularly in Spain and Latin America). When a player scores six goals, fans and commentators usually refer to it as a "double hat-trick" — a feat so rare that it often becomes legendary.

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Lionel Messi during the Spanish league match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on March 23, 2014. Photo: Gerard Julien

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

From record-breaking scorers to the origins of the term, the world of hat-tricks in soccer is full of fascinating details. Here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about this iconic achievement.

How many hat-tricks does Messi have? Lionel Messi has scored 59 hat-tricks in his career for club and country, marking him as one of soccer's most prolific scorers.

Lionel Messi has scored 59 hat-tricks in his career for club and country, marking him as one of soccer's most prolific scorers. How many hat-tricks does Ronaldo have? Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record with 66 hat-tricks, making him the player with the most since the turn of the century.

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record with 66 hat-tricks, making him the player with the most since the turn of the century. Who has the most hat-tricks in football history? Erwin Helmchen, a German player, holds the record with 141, while Pelé is estimated to have scored over 90 hat-tricks.

A hat-trick in soccer is a moment of triumph, tradition, and celebration, rich in history and significance. Whether it is a striker, a midfielder, or any other player making their mark, the accomplishment is always a reason to cheer—a true hallmark of the beautiful game.

