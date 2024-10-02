What is Marc Gabelli's net worth? Investments and business ventures

Marc Gabelli's net worth is a testament to his accomplishments in the finance and investment sectors. Born into a family renowned for its strategic career choices and business acumen, he was able to leverage his background and education and create a name for himself in the competitive financial world. Discover how Marc amassed his millions.

Mario during the 2024 Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame Awards (L). To the right is Mario's son, Marc in 2024. Photo: Dominik Bindl via Getty Images, @Marc Gabelli on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With a surname synonymous with success in investment circles, Gabelli’s journey through the business world has captured the attention of many. His father, Mario Gabelli, a financial analyst and investment advisor, is the founder and CEO of GAMCO Investors. But how much has Mario’s successful business ventures impacted his son’s career and financial portfolio?

Marc Gabelli's profile summary

Full name Marc Gabelli Gender Male Date of birth 1968 Age 56 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace New York, USA Nationality American - Italian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Stanford University, Boston College Height 5’8’’ (173 cm) Weight 75 kg (165 lbs) Hair colour Grey Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Jessica Gabelli Parents Elaine and Mario Joseph Gabelli Profession Stock investor, investment advisor Net worth $230 million - $400 million Famous as Mario Joseph Gabelli’s son

What is Marc Gabelli's net worth in 2024?

According to RarTix, Marc is worth $230 million. Note that in 2013, Forbes penned his worth at $400 million. His income primarily stems from personal investments, board memberships and consultancy work. Here is a breakdown of Gabelli’s net worth from 2020 to date:

Year Estimated net worth 2020 $150 million 2021 $170 million 2022 $190 million 2023 $210 million 2024 $230 million

A big chunk of Gabelli’s wealth stems from his billionaire father’s successful ventures. Mario, who bought his first stock when he was 13, has an estimated net worth of $1.9 billion per Celebrity Net Worth. In a 2015 interview with OneWire, he narrated how he made his first investment, saying:

When I was 12, I listened to a stock expert and was intrigued. I then read the Wall Street Journal to buy stocks from companies like Pepsi.

Below is a summary of Marc’s professional journey, mirroring his profound influence in continuing his family legacy as a world-class financial expert.

Lisa Anastos, Terri Kahan, Marc Gabelli, Bobette Cohn and Marianna Olszewski (L-R) at Skylight Studios in 2005. Photo: Clint Spaulding

Source: Original

How did Mario Gabelli make his money?

Marc Gabelli’s diversified income-generating channels include salaries, bonuses, investment returns, and board fees.

Early career

Gabelli’s investment career began in January 1990 when he joined Lehman Brothers International. His initial role focused on metal mining and international telecommunication. However, Marc later moved to equity arbitrage.

Transition to GAMCO Investors

In 1994, Marc became the CEO of Gabelli Securities International, a position he holds to date. According to GAMCO Investor’s profile, he was instrumental in the company's 1999 IPO and the public offering of ACG in 2015.

His assignments have included hedge fund management since 1990 and traditional asset management since 1994. In 1999, he built the portfolio Gabelli & Partners, opened the Gabelli London office in 2000 and the Gabelli Tokyo office in 2009.

Mario Gabelli during a 2013 Bloomberg Television interview in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA. Photo: Scott Eells

Source: Getty Images

Other ventures

Marc’s knack for implementing strategic financial choices has severally made headlines. Take a look at some other companies that he is also associated with:

Teton Advisors: Since April 2019, the investor has served as the chairman of Teton Advisors. He was the firm’s interim CEO between 2021 and 2023.

LGL Group: The businessman has been on the board of LGL Group for over two decades. The holding company is involved in services such as manufacturing and merchant investments. As documented by Business2Community, the firm has a market cap of around $30 million.

MitronPTI: Between 2022 and 2023, Marc served as the company’s non-executive Chairman. However, he is now a Special Advisor to the Chairman of the Board.

Mario Gabelli’s philanthropic efforts

An avid giver, the business analyst has supported various educational charity works in Europe and the US.

Financial analyst Mario Gabelli during a 2017 Bloomberg Television interview in New York, USA. Photo: Christopher Goodney

Source: Getty Images

Mario Gabelli’s Greenwich philanthropic endeavours are particularly noteworthy as they involve various environmental initiatives.

FAQs

A few names resonate as strongly with Marc Gabelli in finance and investment. Here are some frequently asked questions about the stock investor and investment advisor:

Who is Marc Gabelli?

Marc is the proud son of American billionaire Mario Joseph Gabelli and his first wife, Elaine. He is a member of the GAMCO Investors' Board of Directors.

How old is Marc Gabelli?

Marc has an estimated age of 56 as of 2024. According to the official UK business registry, Marc’s date of birth is April 1968.

Where did Marc Gabelli school?

Gabelli holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management and a BA from Boston College.

Mario Gabelli at Fox Business Network Studios in 2019. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Who is Marc Gabelli’s wife?

The businessman is reportedly married to the love of his life, Jessica Gabelli. It is unclear whether the couple share any kids.

Marc Gabelli’s net worth has grown steadily thanks to his savvy investment projects. Like his dad, the investor's shrewd financial decisions have cemented his position in the investment world.

