Vegas Matt's net worth today: How the poker pro built his fortune

Vegas Matt is an American professional gambler and YouTuber. His journey from an average betting enthusiast to a millionaire is a tale that intertwines savvy gaming strategies and odds analysis. This success has eventually accumulated him great wealth and a loyal online following. So, what is Vegas Matt’s net worth?

Over the years, Matt has solidified his status as an influential figure in gambling and entertainment. He renders tips on sports betting techniques, online casino games and strategies for beating the house. Here is a closer look at the man behind the persona: his career choices, earnings and investment projects.

Vegas Matt's profile summary

Full name Stephen Matthew Morrow Famous as Vegas Matt Gender Male Date of birth 4 October 1963 Age 60 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Orinda, California, USA Current residence Henderson, Nevada, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Miramonte High School, University of California Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Kathleen C. Morrow Children 2 Parents Susan and Eugene Matthew Morrow Siblings 1 Profession Professional gambler, social media personality Net worth $45 million Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter) YouTube

What is Vegas Matt's net worth?

According to Legendary Businesses, Matt Morrow’s net worth is estimated at $45 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful gambling career.

His analytical approach, based on trend analysis rather than pure luck, has enabled consistent profits. Vegas’ influential online presence has further bolstered his financial success.

Vegas Matt's net worth trend

The California native is crushing it at the tables and making waves on YouTube. Below is a breakdown of his net worth since 2018 per Written Update.

Year Net worth 2018 $25 million 2019 $30 million 2020 $35 million 2021 $40 million 2023 $42 million 2023 $43 million 2024 $45 million

How did Vegas Matt get his money?

In his 20s, Matthew worked for a multi-level marketing company. However, the organisation was abruptly shut down after a thorough investigation revealed that it was involved in dubious dealings.

Regardless, Stephen proudly admitted that he accumulated most of his wealth working for the company during a 2023 interview on the Mindful Leaders Podcast With Dylan Vanas.

I got a job at Deam Witter, which was like a brokerage account. I had an MLM account deal, making 30 grand monthly. I was a hero at about 26 or 27 years old.

What does Vegas Matt do for a living?

Like most successful businessmen, Stephen has diversified his income sources. Here are some of his revenue-generating channels.

Gambling career

Vegas displayed a knack for technical pursuits from a young age. This launched a foundation for his success in the analytical world of professional gambling.

While speaking on the Mindful Leaders Podcast With Dylan Vanas, his son disclosed Vegas Matt’s biggest win as $880,000. Some of his other career highlights include:

2005 World Series of Poker: First place, $1.5 million prize

First place, $1.5 million prize 2007 Blackjack Tournament: First place: $500,000 earnings

First place: $500,000 earnings 2010 Baccarat Championship: First Place, $750,000 payout

Despite unavoidable losses of over $1 million over the years, Matthew has skilfully recovered, a testament to his mastery of the craft.

YouTube career

Matt created his YouTube channel on 7 January 2007. On the platform, he provides advice on various sports betting approaches.

Additionally, Stephen recommends the ideal places to play games in Las Vegas to his 674k subscribers. As of 1 August 2024, Vegas Matt’s YouTube earnings range between $54.5k and $163.5k monthly per VidLQ.

Business ventures

Stephen runs an online shop that sells branded merchandise such as T-shirts, hoodies, mugs, and gift cards. Occasionally, he organises cruise extravaganzas to host gaming sessions and tournaments.

How does Vegas Matt invest his money?

Vegas maintains a world of luxury around him. Here are some ways in which he puts his money to use:

Vegas Matt’s cars

The social media influencer boasts a fleet of cars. In a 2023 YouTube video, he shows off his Tesla. In addition, Matthew has also posted a Quasar Blue Aston Martin DBX707 on his Instagram.

Philanthropy

Stephen still makes time for community engagement and charitable events despite his busy schedule. While he avoids publicity around these causes, his donations benefit social welfare and educational programs.

FAQs

Over the years, the gambler’s popularity has attracted popularity into his personal life. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Vegas Matt?

Vegas (aged 60 as of 2024) was born on 4 October 1963 in Orinda, California, USA. His parents raised him alongside his brother, David S. Morrow.

Who is Vegas Matt’s wife?

The YouTube star married Kathleen C. Morrow on 14 May 1989, and they have been together ever since. The couple has two kids.

Vegas Matt’s net worth reflects his unique knowledge and business acumen blend. He transitioned from a marketing position to earning significant wealth through gaming and creating engaging YouTube content. His calculated risks often pay off, further cementing his status as a gambling icon.

