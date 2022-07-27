Who is Nicole Maleka? Biography, age, husband, career, profiles

Nicole Maleka is a gorgeous South African social media influencer and plus-size model. She has previously made headlines for dating popular South African celebrities such as King of Amapiano DJ, better known as Kabza De Small. Here is a glimpse of her life.

Nicole once dated popular South African celebrity King of Amapiano DJ, better known as Kabza De Small. Photo: @chantelroster on Instagram, @nicole_maleka on Twitter (modified by author)

The bubbly influencer also has been trending on social media for many reasons. She also once dated HeavyK. This happened before she started dating Kabza De Small. It is no secret that the beautiful lad has been enjoying a lavish lifestyle. However, details of Nicole Maleka's net worth are currently unavailable to the public.

Nicole Maleka's profiles and bio

Full name Nicole Maleka Nationality South African Gender Female Famous as Social media influencer and plus-size model Twitter @NicoleMaleka Nicole Maleka's Instagram @nicole_maleka

How old is Nicole Maleka?

The social media star has maintained a low profile. The Instagram star looks young and is likely in her 20s. Nonetheless, details about Nicole Maleka's age are still not available.

Nicole Maleka's bio

The beauty was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In May 2022, the beauty posted on her Instagram account and hinted that she was finally off the market. Photo: @Insta_Babez, @ciamhayise45 on Twitter (modified by author)

Who is Nicole Maleka's husband?

The wedding ceremony was allegedly held secretly between her and an unknown man. In May 2022, the beauty posted on her Instagram account and hinted that she was finally off the market. She wrote and captioned a photo;

Becoming Mrs M

Kabza De Small did not take it lightly as he followed the post with a broken heart emoji.

She also added on her timeline mocking words;

You guys can have your DJs

Earlier to this occurrence, the social media influencer had shaken Mzansi after she revealed her relationship with Kabza. She stated that she was still dating him despite moving in with his long-term girlfriend, Kamoogelo Moropa.

He has been wearing two iziphandla on his wrists since the end of last month. He is not posting his wife because that's something they agreed on. Kamo, on the other hand, posted a picture of herself in traditional attire and tagged him…Kamo has also always kept a low profile, and because of the pressure that comes with being in the public eye, the couple has decided to keep this private.

During a YouTube show with Kween Lelo, the plus-sized model shocked her fans after she disclosed that Kabza paid Lobola for his long-term girlfriend while still dating her! One of the fans asked her how she felt about it. Her response to the fan's question was;

It broke me, chomi; you are my observer. I was, according to an authentic viewpoint, in ICU (meaning she was truly crushed and devastated).

Before allegedly dating Kabza, she was in a relationship with Heavy K. During her episode of Lelo's Sip or Spill on YouTube; she revealed why she and the DJ went their separate ways.

I will answer this one. Me and Heavy K separated because he wasn't a good guy for me, maybe for someone else, yes. But, he is very controlling, and I'm outgoing.

The DJ did not go quiet on this one; he also took to social media and responded to the video.

Yaz I'm one guy who minds his own business no matter what simply because I don't wanna 'clash' with anyone but still catching stray bullets, ay kunzima.

Nicole Maleka's pictures

The plus-size model knows how well to keep her fans entertained. Here are some of her breath-taking photos;

Nicole once dated popular South African DJ HeavyK. Photo: @NicoleMaleka, @maleka_nicole on Twitter (modified by author)

The plus-size model knows how to dress up for any occasion. Her sense of fashion is impeccable and unmatched.

The beauty was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: @nicoleyy_malekafp on Instagram (modified by author)

When the weather decides to be friendly, why not dress to impress! The Instagram star knows how to rock and dress down at the same time.

Nicole Maleka continues to be a sensation to her fans. Despite being recently married, she continues to entertain her Instagram fans with her delightful photos as fans hope to one day wake up to a picture of her and her mystery hubby.

