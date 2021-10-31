Lil Esco: age, real name, height, songs, robbed, career, profiles, net worth

Lil Esco 28 is no new name in the entertainment world. He has become quite popular on social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram at a young age. He came to the limelight after his video titled Ight Ima F-Witcha went viral. How well do you know him and what makes him unique?

The young musician and YouTuber has left the tongues of many wagging about his success. He has garnered about 1.2 million followers on his Instagram account. After his music video went viral on Twitter, he started engaging in music by rapping and freestyling.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Gavin Kennedy

Gavin Kennedy Year of birth: April 28, 2005

April 28, 2005 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Nationality: American

American Lil Esco's age: 16 years as at 2021

16 years as at 2021 Gender: Male

Male Marital status: Single

Single Lil Esco's height: 5 feet 5 inches

5 feet 5 inches Profession: Rapper and social media influencer

Rapper and social media influencer Lil Esco's net worth: $300k

$300k Instagram: lilesco28

What is Lil Esco's real name?

Lil Esco was born on April 28, 2005, as Gavin Kennedy in Atlanta, Georgia. For his fans asking what age is Lil Esco? He is 16 years as of 2021 and very talented and hard-working. His father, Esco 28, is a video creator. His mother's profession is not known to the public.

Career

Lil Esco becoming successful at such a young age is evident that success knows no age limit. After making rounds on social media platforms and garnering followers, he embraced his music career. He also engages in merchandise brand designing and selling clothing.

Here are some of Lil Esco's songs;

Ight Ima F-Witcha

Von Dutch

Bummer

Corona

Did Lil Esco get robbed?

News of the young rapper being shot appeared on April 8, 2021, after DomisLive NEWS tweeted that the rapper had been hospitalized in a not so good condition. However, it's still unclear what transpired on the fateful day though it's alleged that Lil Esco was shot at a robbery scene.

Was Lil Esco 28 shot?

Lil Esco 28 was hospitalized in serious condition after getting shot three times. However, the young rapper's family did not confirm the news. His friend @rontheplayboy wrote on Instagram and quoted:

Please be okay bro please I love you so much please bro @lilesco28.

His friend later posted a photo of the rapper lying on the hospital bed and commented on how strong the young singer was as he was now out of danger.

Strongest kid I know cut from a different cloth.

Some followers' online started spreading rumours that Lil Esco 28 had been shot and passed away. However, his father released a statement on his Instagram stories, cleared the air that the influencer was okay, and requested his fans' prayers. His Instagram stories quoted;

Need everybody to pray for @LilEsco28.

Hey, everybody, I appreciate your prayers for Lil Esco. Unfortunately, he had something happen to him earlier today, but he's doing OK. OK, he's stable; I just want to let everybody know and keep the prayers going for him.

What is Lil Esco's worth?

His net worth is estimated to be about $300k as of 2021. The young musician has been making money from his music career, which he has also been spending on purchasing some finer things in life. For instance, he loves diamonds and gold.

He recently purchased a Rolex watch in 2020 and a new Dirt bike. He also bought a Teddy diamond pendant as well as a chain with a diamond pendant.

Lil Esco is a young artist whose musical skill and talent are unique. He has become a sensation to many young people and garnered millions of followers on his social media platforms. His life is proof that age is no limit to fame and success.

