Max Verstappen's net worth: a look at the F1 Superstar's wealth

Max Verstappen is a Belgian and Dutch racing driver competing in Formula One under the Dutch flag for Red Bull Racing. At just 17 years of age, he became the youngest-ever driver to compete in the Formula One at the Australian Grand Prix. Discover Max Verstappen's net worth and career earnings.

Max competed professionally at 17 years, making him the Formula 1's youngest-ever competitor. Photo: @maxverstappen1 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Verstappen's rise in his career has seen him smash numerous records and earn multiple awards and accolades. He is credited with winning three Formula One World Driver's Championship titles, which he won consecutively from 2021 to 2023 with Red Bull. With all his achievements, is Max Verstappen a billionaire?

Full name Max Emilian Verstappen Gender Male Date of birth September 30, 1997 Age 26 years (in 2024) Place of birth Hasselt, Belgium Nationality Dutch & Belgian Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 72 kg (approx) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Kelly Piquet Sibling Victoria Jane Verstappen Parents Jos Verstappen, Sophie Kumpen Profession Formula One Racing driver Team Red Bull Racing Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Max Emilian Verstappen (age 26 years as of July 2024), was born on September 30, 1997, in Hasselt, Belgium. His father, Jos Verstappen, is a former F1 driver, and his mother, Sophie Kumpen, competed in karting. He was raised alongside his younger sister, Victoria Jane Verstappen.

Verstappen looks on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza in Monza, Italy. Photo by Bryn Lennon

Source: Getty Images

What is Max Verstappen's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Belgian-Dutch racing driver has a net worth of $90 million. He derives his income from his successful Formula 1 career.

How much money does Max Verstappen make?

Max Verstappen is considered one of the highest-paid Formula 1 drivers in the world. According to ESPN, he signed a three-year contract extension with Red Bull Racing in 2020. His contract salary is $55 million per year, with bonuses excluded.

Max Verstappen's endorsements

In addition to Max Verstappen's yearly salary, he also makes over $60 million annually with endorsements. Some of the leading brands that sponsor him include:

Race winner Max Verstappen is celebrating on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England. Photo by Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Jumbo – Supermarket

– Supermarket Viaplay – Streaming service

– Streaming service Heineken – Multinational brewing company

– Multinational brewing company EA Sports – Video game company

Max Verstappen's cars

Verstappen is at the very top of his game as one of the best F1 drivers, and, as such, he has been able to amass a pretty impressive collection of high-end cars. Below are some of the most impressive and expensive cars in his collection, according to HotCars:

2017 Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG

2018 Aston Martin Vantage

2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

2016 Aston Martin DB11

2018 Aston MARTIN DBS Superleggera

2018 Ferrari 488 Pista

2014 Renault R.S. 01

2019 Ferrari Monza SP2

2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie

Race winner Max Verstappen is celebrating in Parc Ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course in Suzuka, Japan. Photo by Clive Rose

Source: Getty Images

Max Verstappen’s house

Max Verstappen lives in Monaco in a luxurious apartment. Although his career earnings are enough to afford him to buy an expensive celebrity mansion, he chooses to rent, which may indicate he does not intend to live long in Monaco. Fellow racers Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc also live in Monaco.

Max Verstappen's private jet

Verstappen has dominated F1 over the years, and the Red Bull star is living the life of his dreams. Among his luxurious purchases is a private jet, a Dassault Falcon 900EX, which he purchased from business icon Richard Branson for around $14 million in 2020.

Max Verstappen's career

Verstappen was motivated into car racing by his father, Jos, a former F1 driver. He started his career with Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2015 before moving to Red Bull Racing in 2016. Max competed professionally at 17 years, making him the Formula 1's youngest-ever competitor.

Max later became the youngest race winner, at the age of 18, with an opportunistic but controlled drive on his debut for Red Bull in Barcelona in 2016. In 2021, he won the Formula One World Championship with Red Bull Racing after overtaking Lewis Hamilton in the final lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen is talking to the media in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy. Photo by Mark Thompson

Source: Getty Images

Before his 2021 win, he finished third in the 2019 and 2020 competitions. In November 2023, Verstappen won his third consecutive driver's world championship. In an Interview with Formula 1, he expressed what inspires him even in the face of challenges, saying,

I think the important thing is just how you continue to get up, and you've got to continue to dig deep even when you feel like you're at the bottom of the barrel. There's definitely been days between 2021 and here where I didn't feel like I was good enough, or whether I was going to get back to where I am today, but the important thing is I had great people around me, continuing to support me.

Why is Max Verstappen so rich?

Verstappen's financial fortunes have transformed remarkably over the years. This dramatic surge can be credited to his success in Formula 1, lucrative agreements, and astute investment decisions, which have propelled him to the forefront of earnings in the car racing industry.

Who is the richest current F1 driver?

According to PlanetF1, Lewis Hamilton is the wealthiest F1 driver, with an impressive net worth of $285 million. He is a British racing driver who competes in Formula One for Mercedes. He holds seven Formula One World Driver's Championship titles, among others.

Max Verstappen in the garage before F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit in Bahrain, Bahrain. Photo by Mark Thompson

Source: Getty Images

Is Max Verstappen richer than Lewis Hamilton?

Max has a net worth of $90 million, while Lewis Hamilton's net worth is estimated at $285 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Therefore, Lewis is wealthier than Max. Nevertheless, Max is considered the highest-paid F1 driver, with a salary of $55 million per year at Red Bull.

Who is Max Verstappen's wife?

When the Formula One star is not enjoying his simulator rig, he often spends time with his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet. Kelly is a Brazilian model and the daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet.

Above is everything you would love to know about Max Verstappen's net worth, source of income and personal life. He has had a successful career as an F1 superstar and has won many awards and accolades. He inspires the upcoming racing drivers and sponsors them to develop their talent.

