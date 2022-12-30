Social media users are demanding answers from businessman and DJ, Tira after nosy people zoomed onto his phone screen

As the funeral of the late musician, Mampintsha was being broadcasted live, people managed to take a screenshot of Tira's phone

The picture making rounds on social media shows the DJ ignoring a call from a number that has also been exposed

Eagle-eyed Mzansi peeps expose DJ Tira.

Twitter user @mcclouds_Kay left people curious after posting the viral picture on the micro-blogging app.

Captioning the picture @mcclouds_Kay wrote:

"I had to zoom in shem!!! Is it side chick calling?" #Mampintshafuneral

People have since taken to the comments section to react. Others went as far as investigating who the caller was and revealed that it was "Prophet Mkhize." @Gadlabebuka said:

"Asimfoneleni simbuze yindaba efonela uMakoya Berings ezilile"

@I_am_Rebah wrote:

"People are gonna call her but she knows Tira is attending a funeral moes! She likes attention, bazomlaya abantu...Quickly checked her out. She's wearing a ring though or might be a sangoma, ufuna umnikelo

@Jessica_ Rarah said:

"Uyabekezela umfazi ka Tira I must say, modern women normally just leave over spilt milk, I must applaud her for staying this long in her marriage and not allowing mere sidechicks to make her leave. She understands the assignment and reality of marriage!"

@Mokete81737991:

"Mara Mam prophetess naye‍♀️everyone knows Tira is attending a funeral, I wonder what is it that she wants to prophecy.."

