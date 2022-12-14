Congratulations are in order for DJ Zinhle who has scooped herself the best female DJ title in Africa again

The Umlilo hitmaker took to her social media platforms to share the exciting news giving all the glory to God

Dineo Ranaka who came second also shared her excitement and gratitude on her social media pages

DjaneTop names DJ Zinhle the best female DJ in Africa. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

For the fourth time in a row, DJ Zinhle has been named the best female DJ in the African Continent and she is over the moon.

Sharing the big news on Instagram, Zinhle wrote:

"For the 4th year in a row, I am Africa's no 1 female DJ...Praise God!"

Meanwhile, Dineo Ranaka who also made it to the top five on the list, took to Instagram to thank DjaneTop for honouring her. She also thanked the people that show up at her gigs, her team, and the promoters for trusting her with their audience. She added:

"To more curated sets and just having fun with the music man! I'm so thankful."

Many people took to the comments section to congratulate Dineo and here are a few reactions. @just.clement said:

"Nna I love this...I remember when you started and learning, the hate you received from others...but look at you now...Your story screams "Persistence"❤️"

@thabisophakoe wrote:

"I will never stop loving you OLDER SISTER OF THE NATION."

@djjawz commented:

"Heyyyy now Friend congratulations "

