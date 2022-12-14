Cassper Nyovest's big day is almost here, and the star is already in a celebratory mood, judging by his social media posts

The award-winning rapper took to Instagram and posted a nice photo of himself in Dubai and wrote: "walking into my birthday week like"

People have since taken to the comments section to react and showered him with birthday messages

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cassper Nyovest kicks off his birthday week celebration. @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

This has been another good year for the Bana Ba Stout hitmaker Cassper Nyovest as he achieved many things in his career. From releasing more hits singles, bagging awards, doing another iconic Fill-Up event, and building his business empire.

The rapper is looking forward to his birthday which is on the 16 December. Last year Cassper threw a big all-white bash at his house in celebration of his birthday. The star-studded birthday party was attended by the Grammy award-winning Black Coffee and many other Mzansi popular celebrities.

Reacting to a picture that Cassper posted on Instagram as he kicked off his birthday week, @sniperontarget said:

"You look really amazing Mr. Refilwe, Let nobody stop you."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@sirpirrowntjana wrote:

"In advance let me wish you a massive one and enjoy the Don. If you see something that I may like to have, I'd appreciate it. O je cake ya Dubai ha monate "

@hloni.official commented:

"Like the King that you are . Happy early birthday or early happy birthday I don’t know just choose any."

@miss_bigzulu

"Thank you at @casspernyovest yazi bekusolo Kuya amafemales eDubaiat least you saved the males."

Kanye West and Kim K Reunite for Their Son’s 7th Birthday, Fans Share Mixed Views: “This Is All for Content”

In another article, Briefly News reported that American rapper Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian celebrated their son's birthday together.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's son, Saint, recently turned seven years old. The pair reportedly reunited to celebrate their baby boy's special day at Kim's house in Hidden Hills. It was also reported that Kanye spend a couple of hours at the birthday celebration.

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Kim's decision to invite Ye as claimed she's an attention-seeker while others praised her for being a bigger person and prioritizing her son's happiness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News