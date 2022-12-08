Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reportedly reunited and celebrated their son's seventh birthday together at the reality TV star's house

Saint celebrated his birthday on Monday and his mother invited her ex-hubby to her house in Hidden Hills so they could celebrate together as a family

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Kim's decision to invite Ye as claimed she's an attention-seeker while others praised her for being a bigger person

Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian reportedly reunited for their son's seventh birthday. The US rapper and the reality TV star celebrated Saint's birthday at the latter's house in Hidden Hills estate on Monday, 5 December.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited for their son's seventh birthday. Image: @kimkardashian, @kanyewest

Source: Instagram

TMZ reports that the Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker spent several hours at Kim's mansion. The publication reports that it was not immediately clear whether other members of Kim's family also attended the party.

Kim Kardashian accused of seeking media attention

Taking to TMZ's comment section on Twitter, social media users accused Kim of inviting Ye to the birthday celebration for clout. They said she was just seeking media attention as usual.

@SidimaMM said:

"This is all for content. You think they give a sh*t about that man?"

@a_Mize_ing wrote:

"For the attention… they invite him in, he shows up, they leak that to TMZ… and boom they are in the news again."

@ThomasKream said:

"As Long As The Cameras Are Rolling At The Residence, This Is What The Kardashians Will Do."

@bear89007362 wrote:

"She just care about the money! Be real."

Kim Kardashian's real fans defend her

Some of Kim's supporters also jumped to her defence. They praised her for being a bigger person in the whole situation.

@JuliaMa21390753 commented:

"Furthermore, he should have his own stuff planned for them on their birthday, as most divorced parents do. She should not have to accommodate Kanye and his craziness but she is being the bigger person and includes him."

@JuliaMa21390753 said:

"You people can say what you want but Kim has went above and beyond in this situation with him because I can tell you she has been way better than I could ever be."

@iamaledem_ added:

"What type of caption is that? OF COURSE a mother should invite her babies daddy to their birthdays. No matter what and regardless of the rest. Those kids are THEIR kids, not HERS."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally finalise their divorce

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are hogging world headlines after finally settling their divorce. According to media reports, the US superstar will pay the reality TV star a whopping $200k (R3.4 million) a month in child support.

CNN reported that the businessman and his wealthy ex-wife will share joint custody of their four kids. Rolling Stone reported that the ex-celeb couple have "equal access" to their bundles of joy.

Social media users took to Twitter to share their views on the divorce settlement. Many said the $200K a month is "too much".

