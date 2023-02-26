Social media has been buzzing following reports that rapper AKA's tombstone was allegedly stolen soon after his burial

The star's fans went to his final resting place to pay their respects but were shocked to find that the tombstone was gone

Reacting to the news, Musa Khawula said some sources told him that the Forbes family removed the tombstone and will put it back after a year

AKA's fans took a sigh of relief when Musa Khawula gave a brief explanation of what happened to Supa Mega's tombstone.

AKA's tombstone reportedly goes missing days after his burial

Fans who couldn't attend the star's private funeral made their way to the graveyard after his burial to pay their last respects to the rapper.

Upon arrival at the cemetery, people were shocked after finding out that All Eyes on Me's tombstone was nowhere in sight. Social media was awash with different theories with many alleging that it had been stolen.

AKA's fans react to allegations that late rapper's grave had been vandalised

Peeps took to the micro-blogging platform to share their thoughts on the reports. Many slammed those who had allegedly stolen Bhova's tombstone.

@Skittles_taffy said:

"Ko yall went and stole AKAs tombstone."

@Buang_03 added:

"Apparently, AKAs tombstone has disappeared."

Musa Khawula gives brief explanation of who removed AKA's tombstone

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula reacted to the news during a recent episode of his show. Khawula said after doing some research, he heard that the tombstone was removed and will be put back after a year.

