Tributes for the late award-winning South African rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes have continued to pour in from fans and industry colleagues

Fellow rapper Anatii has added to the long list of Mzansi celebs who have expressed shock over AKA's passing

Anatii said the tragic loss has made him question the validity and tangibility of life on earth and one’s purpose in this physical realm

South Africans are still trying to wrap their heads around the fact that the one and only Supa Mega is gone forever.

Anatii has shared a touching tribute following AKA's death. Image: @akaworldwide and @anatii.

Source: Instagram

AKA's death came as a shock to many. Some have admitted that seeing the way he was shot in the graphic CCTV footage and his lifeless body lying on the pavement has left permanent scars on them.

Anatii pens emotional tribute to AKA

Fellow rapper Anatii has taken to social media to mourn the death of his friend. He said although they had their ups and downs, he is glad they were able to put their differences aside and work on their craft. He wrote:

"We had many ups and downs and shared many beautiful moments together, some public and others very private. when we worked on BCWYWF it was a transformative period in both our lives, being able to harness the power of forgiveness and focussing on the bigger picture and path that God laid out for us."

Anatii on how deeply hurt he is by AKA's death

According to ZAlebs, Anatii added that Kiernan's death struck a very sensitive cord. He said the recent events have made him question the validity and tangibility of life on earth. He said:

"The pain caused by the abrupt and sad ending of your life struck a very sensitive chord and I have been questioning the validity and tangibility of life on earth and one’s purpose in this physical realm. I pray your family, friends and fans heal. I know it’s lit in heaven right now. rest in eternal peace bro. until next time."

