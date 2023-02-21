Don Design finally took to his timeline to pen an emotional letter to his late friend and popular rapper AKA

Supa Mega was shot dead on Florida Road in Durban on 10 February while out with Don Design and other friends

Don Design disabled comments on his letter to his AKA as many accused him of selling out his friend when CCTV footage of the horrific incident surfaced online

Don Design has finally opened up after his long-time friend and business partner was shot dead in front of him. AKA was fatally shot on Florida Road in Durban while out with Don Design and other friends.

Don Design penned an emotional letter to AKA. Image: @don_design

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram timeline, the DJ penned an emotional letter to his late buddy. He wrote the touching post after AKA was laid to rest over the weekend.

Don Design thinks about the moments he shared with AKA

TshisaLIVE reports that Don posted pics and a short video of AKA from some of the happy moments they shared. He said he keeps thinking about all the moments they shared before Supa Mega was gunned down.

Don Design expressed that the Fela In Versace hitmaker taught him the true meaning of brotherhood. He also shared comforting words to AKA's parents, daughter Kairo, baby mama DJ Zinhle and AKA's girlfriend, Nadia Nakai.

Don Design disabled comments on his post. Some people accused him of having a hand in AKA's murder when the CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media. Check out his full post below:

Cassper Nyovest visits AKA's family

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest reportedly visited AKA's family after the latter's death. Cassper's arch-rival in the Mzansi hip-hop space was gunned down in Durban on Friday, 10 February.

Following AKA's death, Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline and sent his condolences to Fela In Versace hitmaker's family. He also revealed that he was not attending the funeral because he was flying out of the country.

ZAlebs reports that Cassper went to AKA's family in Bryanston in Johannesburg before the funeral. Sunday World reports that Mufasa told AKA's family that their beef was "exaggerated".

