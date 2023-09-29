Emtee was recently involved in a car crash and appears to be more conscious of the important things in life

The rapper fawned over his then-pregnant wife and children in a recent Instagram post that had Mzansi gushing over the rapper's beautiful family

Fans showed love to the Roll Up rapper while other online users were confused by the family dynamic following the couple's alleged divorce

Emtee appears to have found a new life and is showing love to his family. The rapper was recently involved in a car crash that led him to be more appreciative of his loved ones. Emtee shared a photo showing love to his children as well as his wife Nicole who, at the time, was pregnant with their daughter, Nairobi.

Some fans were happy while others were confused considering that Emtee and his wife were supposedly separated as he's also trying to pursue Pearl Thusi.

Emtee shows love to wife and children

In a recent Instagram post, Emtee fawned over his beautiful family where he shared a photo of his then-pregnant wife Nicole and two sons, Avery and Logan.

The caption revealed that despite the couple's recent issues, they are still a strong unit:

"Through it all. We family 4L."

The rapper was recently involved in a car accident with another driver who, as Emtee described in a hilarious tweet, was intoxicated:

"Was involved in a car accident this past weekend. Drunk *ss n*gga overtook a truck and hit my sh*t."

Since that incident, Big Hustle has been more intentional with expressing love to his closest people, including his sons Logan and Avery:

Fans weigh in on Emtee's post:

Fans of the rapper were relieved to see him embrace his family:

cyclxps_za said:

"Now you talking big hustler!"

manteedahustler responded:

"Father of 3 to be. Gongra Big HUSTLE."

cherrystoner.right commented:

"I’m happy for you’ll."

misskedi1 posted:

"I mean if you love them bruh then who are we to say more, love and peace Mkay."

realmajahatm added:

"Thank God for the blessings."

calteck_na said:

"Big Hustle Soo Focused!"

alfredparkies posted:

"Injalo Emtee, do you!"

Meanwhile, other followers were rather spicy with their comments, with many saying that you should never involve yourself in a couple's quarrel:

trey.slate said:

"Izindaba zabantu abayi 2 azigenwa!"

ndinguyemagaba responded:

"Hayi inene eyabantu ababini ayingenwa. I pray for your kids you keep the shenanigans out the media sana! Keep well."

mukaseb_na commented:

"U hurting Pearl."

chris__guy posted:

"Confuse them!"

brian_designz added:

"O re boledisa maaka bro!"

bora_musiq asked:

"You guys didn't separate?"

off_noticethedifference said:

"This is solid, respect her. Uyeke uPearl."

feedywoa responded:

"Wa re confusa monna Empty!"

