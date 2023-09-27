Rapper Emtee is tired of social media users coming for Amanda Black and warned them to stop disrespecting the singer

Amanda Black was recently trolled for how she looked at the Maseru Jazz Festival in Lesotho, as people were not pleased with her choice of outfit

Moonchild Sanelly and other fans of the Amazulu hitmaker also defended her against haters

Rapper Emtee defends Amanda Black on social media.

Singer Amanda Black is still being trolled by fans and haters on social media. It seems like Emtee has had enough of what has been happening online regarding Amanda.

Emtee blasts netizens who trolled Amanda Black

The Roll Up hitmaker is tired of all the trolls, insults and disrespect that is being directed to singer and former Idols SA contestant Amanda Black.

The Amazulu hitmaker recently topped the trend list after a clip of her performing at the Maseru Jazz Festival in Lesotho circulated on social media on Tuesday, 26 September 2023.

The singer was made fun of for how she was dressed, and some said she was the female version of DJ Sbu.

Emtee went on Twitter to respond to and warn netizens to stop trolling and disrespecting Amanda Black.

He wrote:

"Do not show disrespect towards Amanda Black when I'm around. No, sir, I am determined to defend her, and you will need to confront me if you have any issues.

See the first post below:

On the second post, the rapper replied to a tweep who clapped back at his warning, saying ever since they left their former employer Ambitiouz Records, they look like junkies.

Emtee responded:

"Excuse me? I hope you're referring to your own mother because I've achieved more on my own than with anyone else. Yes, I grew up in Hillbrow, known for its crime, but I've never appeared unkempt. Absolutely not! You have no knowledge of who I am."

See the post below:

Fans salute rapper Emtee

Shortly after, the Roll Up hitmaker defended and blasted all those who were dragging and disrespecting Amanda Black, fans of the rapper went on his comment section and saluted him:

@Leboholawrence replied:

"Big Hustler, just ignore negative comments."

@Promise_lindo47 responded:

"He's back."

@Claytonhendo1 wrote:

"Now this the Big Hustle I know."

@November22B said:

"Emtee is back on these X streets my G ignore these fools that stay in backrooms with no electric. He's just abusing the free wifi by the taxi rank this one."

@Ogkidd_blvck said:

"And funny they are disrespect her because of someone decided to use their poor quality camera to make her look bad."

@REAPER57174330 wrote:

"Ngyabonga Hustle. I stand on your word too. Amanda Black is a Goddess."

@Juju26750068 responded:

"Go get the Big Hustle."

Moonchild Sanelly defends Amanda Black

Amid all the controversy against the musician Amanda Black, vocalist Moonchild Sanelly and other social media users defended the Amazulu hitmaker against the trolls.

Recently, it was said that Moonchild Sanelly deleted her post after other netizens diverted their attention to and roasted her.

