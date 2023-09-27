Moonchild Sanelly faced backlash and later deleted a message defending Amanda Black, who received criticism for her stage outfit

Moonchild argued that male performers often wear basic clothing on stage, while female artists are unfairly scrutinized for their attire, especially when they earn less than their male counterparts

Social media users criticized both Sanelly and Black's appearance, with some suggesting that Black should have made more effort with her attire

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Moonchild Sanelly has deleted a message she posted in support of Amanda Black. Amanda charted social media trends when fans complained about her "basic" dressing while performing.

Moonchild Sanelly deleted her message supporting Amanda Black after facing massive backlash. Image: @moonchildsanelley and @amandablacksa

Source: Instagram

Moonchild Sanelley roasted after defending Amanda Black

South Africans on social media had no kind words for Amanda Black after her picture on stage at the Maseru Jazz Festival went viral. Many people accused her of not trying hard enough with her outfit at the festival.

Responding to the backlash, Moonchild Sanelley said people should give the same energy to male performers who can hit the stage in basic jeans and a t-shirt. She also noted that female performers are allowed to look casual on stage. The deleted Twitter post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"The way men just wear T-shirts and it’s normal. Yho caba nje women have to just not be able to be casual coz it’s their mood nje coz. That time they get paid less than the man!!! Ninengxaki Yaz."

Mzansi reacts to Moonchild's post

Social media users roasted Moonchild Sanelley until she deleted the post. Many said Amanda should have tried to look "clean" instead of going on stage looking like someone who just woke up.

@_carlocarlo said:

"She must bath at least"

@sq_sibabalwe commented:

"I don't get why people will always want to compare Males and Females. These two are incomparable, appearance is a very important factor to women but we can t say the same about men."

@beeceezm added:

"Delete this moon, you can't compare this as a brand that's just not it looking like she hopped out of bed nah."

@Heavy_T25 noted:

"Come on she's not even looking casual she looks like she just got out of bed....smoked whoonga and went to the festival."

@afrovich wrote:

"She doesn’t respect her craft nor the audience sies."

Mzansi marvels at Amanda Black’s Maseru Jazz Festival picture: “She looked like she didn’t bath”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that singer Amanda Black left jaws on the floor with her new appearance when she showed up for her Maseru Jazz Festival performance in what netizens said is an attire fit for house chores.

A disgruntled Twitter (X app) user @MsRebaone took to her timeline to complain with a photo about the physical presentation of the Amazulu sensation at a concert, where she looked "unpresentable" to perform for a crowd.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News