Babes Wodumo reunited with her father-in-law at the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Youth Day celebrations in Umlazi

The father of her late husband, Mampinstha's Maphumulo, attended the gathering and was later moved to the VIP section by Babes

Babes Wodumo was elated to spend time with Thembinkosi Maphumulo, and they spoke about the late Gqom singer

Gqom singer Babes Wodumo was booked to perform at the EFF's Youth Day celebrations on 16 June 2025. It was a bittersweet day for the Wololo singer, but she got to spend her time with her father-in-law.

Babes Wodumo and her father-in-law hung out with her father-in-law. Image: Babeswodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes reunites with father-in-law

The award-winning musician Babes Wodumo turned the heat up as she celebrated Youth Day with the Umlazi community. While she was performing, Babes saw her father-in-law, Thembinkosi Maphumulo, in the crowd.

According to TshisaLIVE, Babes Wodumo requested that people move him to the VIP section of the venue.

During their reunion, Babes and Thembinkosi reminisced about the late Big Nuz star, who passed away in December 2022. She told the news publication that they visited Shimora's childhood neighbourhood and stayed up until 10 pm that night.

"Mampintsha's father and I have a relationship, but we don't see each other often. We were in the neighbourhood where Mampintsha grew up. I was excited to see the father of my husband; it reminded me of Mampintsha, who used to call him Mseshi. What excited me is that I met him on his son's birthday," she was quoted as saying.

Babes Wodumo took to her Instagram stories on Monday afternoon and reposted a photo posted by another fan.

Babes Wodumo bonded with her father-in-law at the 16 June Youth Day celebrations. Image: Babeswodumo

Source: Instagram

Why 16 June is bittersweet for Babes

The singer told the news publication that celebrating 16 June without Mampintsha weighs heavily on her because that was when their son was born.

She said she never really gets to spend time with Sponge because she always has work to do.

“June 16 has always been a bittersweet day for us since our son was born. Every year, I have to leave him to go to work instead of celebrating his birthday because it's a busy day for me as an artist, even when his father was alive,” she mentioned.

Babes on numbing pain with alcohol

In one of the episodes of her hir reality TV show, Wena Wodumo, Babes Wodumo revealed to her pastor that she drinks alcohol.

"I won't lie, I do drink a lot. But I have changed, I only drink alcohol at my home. I no longer go to clubs, but I drink at home," she said.

"After drinking, I normally cry and think about a lot of things. That is my way of healing. No one can tell me how to heal," she added.

Babes fails to pitch in court

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo did not make an appearance at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday, 6 June 2025, for her assault trial.

The trial was postponed after her lawyer informed the court that Babes Wodumo could not attend court due to health reasons.

Source: Briefly News