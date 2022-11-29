SpongeBob SquarePants is set to debut new episodes in isiZulu in December after Nickelodeon bosses gave the cartoon show the green-light

SpongeBob aired a few isiZulu episodes back in July and due to the success of the test run, new episodes will debut on NickToons on 5 December

Cartoon lovers and parents shared that they're looking forward to be entertained by their favourite SpongeBob characters in their home language

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nickelodeon Africa has revealed that it will launch the full run of SpongeBob SquarePants: isiZulu in Dember.

NickToons is set to air new SpongeBob SquarePants episodes in isiZulu. Image: @spongebob

Source: Instagram

The channel aired the isiZulu version earlier this year and it worked. SpongeBob SquarePants will be aired in isiZulu from 5 December on NicToons after the isiZulu version received a thumbs up from the bosses.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter to share that SpongeBob SquarePants: isiZulu has been given the green light. He added:

"Nickelodeon tested interest in an isiZulu-dubbed version in July this year and it worked."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

SpongeBob SquarePants fans react

Social media users, mostly parents, shared that their kids will enjoy watching the new episodes of the show in their home language.

@MICRHYMESA said:

"I'm definitely watching this."

@NgoveniSbu commented:

"It’s a good start, hopefully the voiceover artists can develop as well and not sound the same coz at the moment it sounds like the same character speaking."

@KaziiMtshali_ wrote:

"My baby brother has been telling me about uSpongebob okhuluma IsiZulu. we're soooo excited!!. It took ne back to the time my uncle came home with the Lion King yesiZulu sasijabuleni."

@Kgomotsohmaloka said:

"This is great. My niece used to watch Doc Mcstuffin on SABC 2, and it was in Sesotho."

@JustOneRedRose commented:

"Wow, I love that they did this. Takes me back to the days of SABC1 cartoons."

@MbalieKeswa wrote:

"This is awesome bandla. But why do Zulu speaking cartoons always sound like this? We don’t speak like this thina. Nonetheless, happy my son has more isiZulu cartoons to watch."

@Larry09946851 said:

"This is a joke right? lol."

@TRamaele commented:

"I'm happy, at 32 still watch it."

@sakhsrad added:

"This is progressive and amazing. We often speak about inclusivity and diversity and this right here is it. As small as it is, it speaks volumes about the way Nickelodeon is operating. Hoping other big platforms will follow suit."

SpongeBob SquarePants premieres Zulu episodes

In related news, Briefly News reported that SpongeBob SquarePants trended on the timeline when it premiered isiZulu episodes. Cartoon lovers shared that they enjoyed the Zulu-version of their favourite show when the first episode aired on Thursday, 14 July.

According to reports, the move to translate the kiddies' show into isiZulu is to celebrate the show's 36th birthday. The first episode is now live on NickToons (DStv channel 308).

TshisaLIVE reported that Dillon Khan, vice president of Nickelodeon Africa, shared that this is one of the many steps they're taking to make sure that they're inclusive and more localised.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News