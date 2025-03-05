Sibongile & The Dlaminis, the most-watched show, will be taking a production break

Mzansi Magic recently announced their most-watched telenovela, Sibongile & The Dlaminis which left many netizens with mixed feelings.

Sibongile & The Dlaminis take a production break

It was reported that drama will continue, though Mzansi Magic left many netizens sadden after announcing that the telenovela will be taking a production break.

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald also shared the announcement on his social media page.

Mzansi Magic's publicist Irvin Pooe shared with Briefly News what will happen while the show takes a production break.

He said:

"Mzansi’s favourite telenovela, Sibongile & The Dlaminis is taking a production break, but don’t worry, the drama isn’t over just yet! Season two is still in full swing on Mzansi Wethu Channel 163, keeping viewers glued to their screens with its twists, betrayals, and heartwarming moments.

"Since its debut, Sibongile & The Dlaminis has captured the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline of love, ambition and survival."

Netizens weigh in on the show taking a break

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the announcement about the show. Here's what they had to say:

@Tumi_MissLekay wrote:

"They need to bring back the old Sibongile."

@NontobekoMajok3 said:

"I still don’t understand why it is the most watched, because iyabhora. U worse uSbongile uqobo ubhora."

@v_bonna responded:

"What is happening there by Duma? Seems like they are canning all his shows."

@amechio replied:

"They messed up this beautiful show with the boring storylines, Luyanda leaving didn't help either."

@Ayanda35951501 commented:

"So when will it take that production break @Jabu_Macdonald? After the end of season 2, because I saw later last year when the actors and crew of the show posted on their IG that it's a season closing party, which means they were already done with the current season."

Thembi Mtshali-Jones joins 'Sibongile & The Dlaminis'

In February 2025, Veteran actor Thembi Mtshali-Jones joined the cast of Mzansi Wethu's telenovela, Sibongile and the Dlaminis.

The former The River actress made her debut this week to portray the role of Nengelosi, Phetheni's (Ayanda Borotho) mother. Mzansi Wethu shared the veteran actress' debut on Sibongile & The Dlaminis this past week and captioned the post:

"Nengelosi's arrival at Mbalenhle left Phetheni upset. Has Samke been plotting against Phetheni all along?"

DJ Finzo makes debut on Isitha: The Enemy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that popular Giants of the City cast member DJ Finzo recently bagged an acting gig on one of Mzansi's biggest drama series.

The South African DJ Finzo will debut on eTV's drama series Isitha: The Enemy as Martha's boyfriend. According to a source from Black Brain Pictures, Finzo, whose real name is Phinel Sefatsa's episode, will air in a few weeks.

