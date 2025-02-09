Award-winning actress Thembi Mtshali-Jones made her debut as Phetheni's mother this past week

The veteran actress portrays the character of an alcoholic and toxic mother, Nengelosi in the telenovela

Viewers of the show took to social media this week to react to the current storylines and casting

Thembi Mtshali-Jones makes her debut in 'Sibongile & The Dlaminis'. Image: Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Getty Images

Veteran actor Thembi Mtshali-Jones has joined the cast of Mzansi Wethu's telenovela, Sibongile and the Dlaminis.

The former The River actress made her debut this week to portray the role of Nengelosi, Phetheni's (Ayanda Borotho) mother.

Mzansi Wethu shared the veteran actress' debut on Sibongile & The Dlaminis this past week and captioned the post:

"Nengelosi's arrival at Mbalenhle left Phetheni upset. Has Samke been plotting against Phetheni all along?"

Mzansi Wethu fans react to latest storylines

@kefilwe1 responded:

"I am about to give up and stop watching. Why doesn't Kwenzo marry Sibongile already even after she was nearly forced into marriage?The writters tjo."

@medatezim responded:

"I don't think I needed to see so much of Velephi #SibongileXDlaminis."

@MphoNakampe said:

"I am so tired of that Phetheni I wonder when is her day coming meanwhile Vuma deserves an award of being the most stupid father in iXopo."

leendiewear replied:

"Can the real Sibongile please come back? I'm tired of this emotionless girl ai."

@ThatSbahle replied:

"Ayi no. I really pushed with #SibongileXDlaminis I can’t anymore."

@AzeeBoss wrote:

"Bab is beginning to annoy me. Why does he think Kwenzo would kidnap Sibongile?"

@Lorenzio_bonani replied:

"Hayi this child never catches a break. Now they abducted her?"

@Kgahledi_m said:

"Yooh Duma is an idiot okay. An idiot who is obsessed with being respected. I hate him okay."

@_FentseM said:

"Why do I get the feeling that Velephi is the one that orchestrated this kidnapping?"

Thembi Mtshali-Jones makes her debut in 'Sibongile & The Dlaminis' as Phetheni's mother. Images: Ayanda Borotho

Source: Instagram

Luyanda Zwane leaves Sibongile & The Dlaminis

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Luyanda Zwane's was leaving Sibongile and The Dlaminis.

Sibongile and The Dlaminis viewers are chuffed with the leading lady and were worried about a rumoured recent update in the show's casting.

