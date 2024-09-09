Thembi Mtshali-Jones has reportedly joined the cast of Sibongile & The Dlaminis following Slindile Nodangala's exit

Mtshali-Jones, a veteran actress known for roles in Sgudi 'Snaysi and Imbewu , is expected to officially be announced next year

Nodangala was allegedly fired after a dispute with the production crew

Veteran actress Thembi Mtshali Jones has reportedly joined the star-studded cast of Sibongile & The Dlaminis. The news of the star joining the show comes after Slindile Nodangala's exit.

Thembi Mtshali-Jones has allegedly replaced Slindile Nodangala. Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Thembi Mtshali-Jones joins Sibongile & The Dlaminis

Sibongile & The Dlaminis viewers are in for a treat as the talented actress Thembi Mtshali gears up to join the show. Ntshali-Jones is no stranger to the screens; she has featured in popular productions, including Sgudi 'Snaysi, Stokvel, Silent Witness and Imbewu.

The Mzansi Wethu show has been spicing things up by adding veteran stars to the cast. A few weeks ago, one of Mzansi's popular actresses, Baby Cele, also joined the drama series.

Sources close to the Sibongile & The Dlaminis production confirmed to ZiMoja that although Thembi's move to the show has been confirmed, the official announcement will be made next year. The source also added that the actress is the perfect fit for the role.

"They want to make a big reveal next year."

Thembi Mtshali-Jones allegedly replaces Slindile Nodangala

The publication also alleged that the veteran star Thembi Mtshali-Jones is replacing fellow top actress Slindile Nodangala, who was fired from the show. Nodangala, who played the role of Sibongile's stepmother, was allegedly fired from the popular show after a misunderstanding with the production crew.

Source: Briefly News