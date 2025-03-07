South African TV producer Mmabatho Montsho was an invited guest at Lesedi FM this week Friday

Mmabatho Montsho was there for a radio interview and rubbed shoulders with Thakgoha Breakfast Show hosts Twasa and Ba2cada

Reacting to the cute photos, netizens showed love to Mmabatho Montsho and said she should do radio full time

Mmabatho Montsho was starstruck by Lesedi FM presenters. Image: monthsotheblack

Source: Instagram

South African activist and media personality Mmabatho Montsho was on Lesedi FM this week, and she nailed her interview.

Mmabatho Monthso enjoys time at Lesedi FM

Media personality Mmabatho Montsho was invited to the Lesedi FM studios on Friday, 7 March 2025. She exchanged wisdom and laughs with the hosts of the Thakgoha Breakfast Show with Twasa and Ba2cada.

"Almost 50 years of radio experience between the 2 of them. Truly among the very best in our generation, Twasa and Ba2cada. Iyoooo! I was completely starstruck. Thank you for the platform, Thakgoha," she expressed.

Mmabatho seemingly had a blast at the radio station, and she took selfies with the presenters. Ba2cada fans are glad that he is back following his beef with he radio station. Check the X pictures below:

Mmabatho Montsho receives love from fans

This is how Mzansi reacted to Mmabatho's post.

@lebo74044934 said:

"Such a beautiful soul you have here, Prof. Weill be listening."

@KabeloD18 asked:

"I think this queen must one day host on Powertalk. What do you think, Dr?"

@MkhariGiven shared:

"We see you. sis! Thank you for being the authentic spirit that you are."

@MolemoThib73577 exclaimed:

"50 years of radio experience???"

@lydiaramola said:

"We have been waiting for you Mmabatho!"

@HarryMohlele said:

"Honestly, the only celebrity that matters."

@Phil0Dhlodhlo stated:

"We want you on powertalk!"

@kwenaite_t94271 replied:

"Now you look alike."

@Mabovini_ZN joked:

"You and Mbuyiseni actually look alike, it is like you are siblings."

@lulushezi stated:

"You and Twasa need to tell us your aging secrets."

@TheRealKatLog said:

"With the best in the game. They both raised me."

Mmabatho shows love to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on 1st day at work

On Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's first day at Power FM, his woman, Mmabatho Montsho, showed love to her partner.

The politician who was a former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP, left politics to focus on his academic studies. Mmabatho penned a short and sweet message to Ndlozi. "Blessed and God filled first and every day of your #PowerTalk journey @MbuyiseniNdlozi. Let’s go," she wrote.

A fan thanked Mmabatho for showing love to her man when it seemed as though everyone was against him.

"Thank you Mmabatho for standing firm in supporting your husband. We men deserve such strong women in our lives. We recognise your role and support for Dr Ndlozi. Imbokodo indeed, best wishes."

Mmabatho Montsho congratulated Ndlozi on his first day at Power FM. Image: @mbuyisenindlozi/@montshotheblack

Source: Instagram

