Seipati "Twasa" Seoke achieves MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science Business School, dedicating it to her late father's unfulfilled dream

Twasa's achievement is a testament to her resilience in the face of adversity, having persisted in her pursuit of academic excellence despite setbacks

Twasa's fans and followers congratulated her on social media, commending her hard work and determination

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Seipati "Twasa" Seoke achieves another milestone in her academic journey. Images: @twasaseipati

Source: Instagram

Seipati "Twasa" Seoke's recent achievement of an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science Business School is a testament to her dedication and hard work. The Lesedi FM presenter's journey to this milestone was not an easy one, but she persisted in her pursuit of academic excellence, driven by her late father's unfulfilled dream.

Twasa pays tribute to her late father with her MBA achievement

According to TshisaLIVE, Twasa expressed her pride in achieving this academic milestone and dedicated it to her late father, who wanted an MBA but could not attain it. Her father had to drop out of the program when she was involved in an almost-fatal car accident in 2002. Twasa's achievement is a tribute to her father's dreams and a testament to her resilience in the face of adversity.

Celebrating her accomplishment in a recent Instagram post, Twasa wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"MBA In Hand Thanks, God"

Twasa's fans and followers congratulated her on social media, celebrating her accomplishment

Twasa's post received positive responses from her followers and fans, most of which congratulated the radio jockey for what she has accomplished:

@rickykalu said:

"Congratulations dearest! Wow! Well done."

@queensabi2021 said:

" Happiest winners day to you... You won against fear, against doubt, against anxieties, against limitations, against pressure, against all odds You are a winner. Congratulations❤️❤️❤️and thank you for being an inspiration."

@nonnimetsing said:

"Look at what the Lord has done. Well done my sister all those days and nights of hard work have paid off ke mohau ngwaneso."

@k4khiba said:

"Ausi ya qhazang pooh pooh pooh."

@dubsqwa2tv said:

" Free State always at the top, ey. Congrats Ausi Seipati Soke."

@letukalindiwe said:

"❤️"

@karabobikru95 said:

"You worked so hard and pushed your abilities to the limit to make this success happen. Congratulations"

@trish_dj said:

"Well done and congratulations ❤️"

@shooshoos_ma said:

"Congratulations ausi, you are an inspiration"

@tsiu_tsiu said:

"Soon you will be Dr, Congratulations Twasa"

@sihlegoqo said:

"Halala!!! Well done lady"

Jam Alley’s DJ Twasa celebrates university grad after previously dropping out: “I had to change the narrative”

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Twasa's previous graduation.

Award-winning Mzansi personality Seipati Seoke, better known as ‘DJ Twasa’, has taken to social media to celebrate her graduation from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) in Gauteng. DJ Twasa wowed Mzansi for years with her energetic presentation on the now-cancelled dance show, Jam Alley.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News