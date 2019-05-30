Top 15 richest DJ in South Africa in 2023 and their net worth

A few decades ago, deejaying was not considered very lucrative. In South Africa, very few people made any significant earnings from the craft. However, the situation has changed drastically over the last few years. People are making fortunes from deejaying in various countries across the world. Who is the richest DJ in South Africa today, and how much is he/she worth?

With the massive improvement in technology over the years, modern-day DJs can easily create, market, and sell their mixtapes, earning fortunes while at it.

The richest DJ in South Africa

Here is a look at South Africa’s wealthiest DJs and their net worth.

15. DJ Jaivane - $244,000

Luyanda Mlonzi, commonly known as DJ Jaivane, is a South African DJ born on July 9, 1992. He began producing mixtapes in the late 1990s and was relatively unknown at the time. Today, he is incredibly famous for his beautiful Amapiano mixes and energetic vibes on stage.

According to The Saga, DJ Jaivane’s net worth is R4.2 million (about $244,000).

14. DJ Melzi - $377,000

The DJ’s real name is Tumelo Mphai. He was born on 19 November 2001, making his 21 years old as of 2022. Besides deejaying, Melzi is also a prolific singer and is known for some of his hit tracks such as Bayekele, Isdliso, La Melza, Sabaweli, and more.

DJ Melzi's net worth is R6.5 million (about $377,000) according to The Nation.

13. DJ Nate Raubenheimer (Protoculture) - $337,000

Protoculture was born in Cape Town, South Africa as Nate Raubenheimer. He is a university graduate with a degree in Sound Engineering. He is famous for releasing way over 60 mixtapes. Nate got into the South African music industry at a very young age and released his debut mixtape titled Refractions when he was about 20 years old.

According to Popnable, the renowned DJ is worth $337,000.

12. DJ Tbo Touch - $700,000

Thabo Molefe, popularly known as DJ Tbo Touch is a popular South African DJ, entrepreneur, and rapper. He has been the host DJ at several shows including the second season of Flash, Pimp my Fridays and Rhyme and Reason.

According to The Nation, the DJ is worth $700,000.

11. DJ SBU - $1.84 million

Sbusiso Leope, commonly known by his stage name, DJ SBU, is a South African DJ, author, and record producer. He was born on the 28th of May in 1977 in Tembisa, South Africa. He is the founder and manager of TS Records and is popular for being one of the most admired Kwaito artists and South African DJs.

According to Freshers Live, the popular DJ is worth $1.84 million.

10. DJ Euphonik - $1.9 million

DJ Euphonik was born Themba Mbongeni Nkosi in 1983 in Mpumalanga. Today, he is one of the most popular DJs in South Africa. In addition to deejaying, Euphonik is also a radio presenter and music producer.

Euphonik rose to fame following the release of his Cool and Deadly album in 2013 in which he featured Nyanda and DJ Fresh. The album was a banger and was named the best on the 5FM list of the Top 40 songs. Over time, Euphonik has received multiple awards including the Best Compilation Album, an award under Metro FM Music Awards.

According to Ubetoo, DJ Euphonik's net worth is $1.9 million.

9. DJ Fresh - $2 million

Thato Sikwane, popularly known by his stage name DJ Fresh, is a South African disk jockey, producer, and entrepreneur. He is most well-known for his career on 5FM and Metro FM. The DJ has released more than 30 mixtapes to date.

According to Networth Planet, DJ Fresh is worth $2 million.

8. Kabza De Small - $2 million

Kabelo Petrus Motha, commonly known by his stage name Kabza De Small, is a South African DJ and record producer. He is one of the best-known figures in Mzansi’s Amapiano music scene. He rose to fame following the release of Umshove in 2018. Besides his remarkably illustrious solo career, Kabza is also a member of Scorpion Kings, a deejaying duo comprised of himself and DJ Maphorisa.

According to Glusea, Kabza De Small’s net worth is $2 million.

7. Lerato Kganyago - $2 million

Lerato Kganyago is a household name in the South African entertainment scene. Her deejay and emceeing skills have made her one of the top black female DJs in 2022. She plays a variety of genres in her shows. Besides being a DJ, Lerato is also an award-winning television presenter, actress, model, and businesswoman.

She is well known for her Soweto TV segment known as The LKG Show. According to Ghana Admission, she is currently worth $2 million.

6. DJ Maphorisa - $2.2 million

Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, popularly known as DJ Maphorisa, is a South African DJ, songwriter, singer, and record producer. His music is a blend of Afropop, Amapiano, and South African house music. The DJ’s prowess has seen him work with numerous high-profile artists, both locally and internationally. Some of his most notable works include productions for Drake, Kwesta, and Wizkid.

According to Buzz South Africa, the renowned DJ is worth $2.2 million.

5. DJ Tira - $2.2 million

Tira, whose birth name is Mthokozi Khathi, is another hugely popular DJ in the country. He made his trademark through Afrotainment, a music production company he owns and manages. The DJ was born in the KwaZulu-Natal region in 1976 and is currently 46 years old.

The DJ has sold numerous mixtapes and has several albums to his name. According to Zalebs, DJ Tira's net worth is $2.2 million.

4. DJ Oskido - $2.6 million

Oscar Bonginkosi Mdlongwa, popularly known as DJ Oskido, was born on the 23rd of November 1967, making him 55 years old as of 2022. He is famous for his numerous mixes that include various genres, such as Kwaito, Afropop, and house music.

Away from music, DJ Oskido is renowned for being a resilient entrepreneur and a record producer. According to Zalebs, his net worth is $2.6 million.

3. DJ Zinhle - $3 million

DJ Zinhle is the richest female DJ in South Africa, and one of the most successful women in the country’s entertainment industry. She has numerous awards to her name and several flourishing business ventures. Besides deejaying, Zinhle is also an author, entrepreneur, record producer, and singer.

According to Freshers Live, the renowned female DJ’s net worth is $3 million.

2. DJ Shimza - $5 million

DJ Shimza is the second-richest DJ in South Africa. He was born in 1984 in Swaziland. The DJ rose to prominence in 2015 when he released his debut album titled Shimizu. Since then, he has shared the stage with numerous other prominent DJs, including DJ Black Coffee.

According to All Famous Birthday, DJ Shimza's net worth is $5 million.

1. Black Coffee - $60 million

Who is the richest DJ in South Africa? The answer is Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo, commonly known as Black Coffee. He is a famous South African DJ and record producer who ventured into the music industry back in 1995. Renowned for his amazing electronic music, he has risen to become a household name in the African music scene. The DJ has 7 music albums to his name and has won more than 17 awards in his native South Africa.

Like numerous successful DJs on the continent, Black Coffee has had numerous endorsements with reputable companies, including a lucrative deal with AXE South Africa.

His other income-generating avenues include frequent tours and hosted festivals. According to Zalebs, the renowned DJ’s net worth is $60 million.

Who is the richest DJ in South Africa? This is an incredibly common question amongst fans of the country’s music industry. The country’s top DJs have made their fortunes from music sales and numerous other income sources.

