James Parsons, a big rugby legend from Oxfordshire, has passed away at the age of 82 in Oxford, England, according to his family.

Rugby legend James Parsons passed on at the age of 82 in the United Kingdom.

The former England international died on Sunday, February 22, 2026, after being admitted to the John Radcliffe Hospital in England. The circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be made public.

Known to friends and fans as Jim, he was born in Chipping Norton on March 13, 1943, and spent his later years living in Wootton, near Woodstock.

Parsons' life in rugby and off pitch

According to Oxford Mail, Parsons was highly regarded in rugby circles, earning praise as an outstanding second-row forward.

Beyond the sport, he worked as a farmer, but his most notable achievements came on the rugby field. He was capped four times for England as a lock during the 1968 Five Nations Championship.

He made his international debut against Wales at Twickenham, one of eight players earning their first cap in that match.

In a 2012 interview with the Oxford Times, he reflected on his debut for England.

"It was a significant match. Wales had an outstanding squad, much stronger than ours," the legendary Oxfordshire rugby player said.

“Many of us were still quite inexperienced, while they boasted stars like Barry John and Gareth Edwards.

“We were ahead for most of the game, right until the final moments. Their scrum-half took a penalty that sailed under the crossbar, but Bob Hiller mishandled it. They had a number eight in the scrum and managed to score from that play.”

Parsons shone at Oxford RFC in Iffley Road and secured his national selection after a successful spell with Northampton.

Although his England career was brief, curtailed by a knee injury during sevens rugby in 1968, he cherished the memories of his debut at the highest level.

Rugby fans pay tribute to Parsons

Parsons left behind a remarkable legacy due to what he achieved in sports before his passing, and also off the pitch as a farmer.

Here is what rugby fans are saying on social media after the news of Parsons' death went viral.

Rugby fans mourned after the death of James Parsons was confirmed on social media.

Bette Teasdale said:

"RIP James, I remember growing up on your parents' farm when my Dad worked for them 72 years ago."

Trevor Crane shared:

"Saints and England second row with. Peter Larter. Rest in Peace."

Gill Weare wrote:

"Sad, Rest In Peace, the great rugby legend from Oxfordshire... We can proudly say that Parsons will be greatly remembered in the English rugby scene."

Edwina Humm commented:

"Aaaah, I am so sorry to hear this. I'll never forget. Rest in peace, grant unto him eternal life, oh Lord; let light shine upon him; may his soul & the souls of all those that have dearly gone this year rest in perfect peace, Amen."

