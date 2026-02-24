The South African Weather Service ( SAWS ) warned of widespread showers and thunderstorms across South Africa on Tuesday, 24 February 2026

A Yellow Level 4 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms in the Eastern Cape and surrounding areas

Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to remain vigilant as conditions may worsen throughout the day

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of an active and unsettled day across much of the country's central and eastern interior on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, with widespread showers and thunderstorms and a risk of severe storms in several provinces.

Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms

SAWS issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms over parts of the southern interior, including areas of the Eastern Cape and adjoining regions. Heavy downpours could trigger localised flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying bridges. A Yellow Level 2 warning covers a broad stretch of the central interior, where strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are likely. A 60% chance of showers and thundershowers is forecast across much of the Free State, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and large parts of the Eastern Cape. Some storms could turn severe, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Limpopo faces a 30% chance of isolated showers and thundershowers, mainly in the southern and central areas, while the far north is expected to remain mostly dry. The Northern Cape has a 30% chance of isolated showers over central and eastern parts, with hot and dry conditions in the far west. The Western Cape will see partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of isolated showers along the south coast and adjacent interior.

Western and south-western areas are expected to remain largely dry. Authorities urged motorists to exercise caution as heavy rain may reduce visibility and cause water to accumulate quickly on roads. Residents in flood-prone areas have been advised to remain alert as conditions may intensify during the day. The unsettled weather is expected to persist into the evening, with storms easing overnight in some areas. Further updates may follow if conditions worsen.

