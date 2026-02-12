Severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal have claimed three lives in less than a week

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for heavy rain and strong winds

Over 460 residents were impacted by storm damage, and extensive infrastructure destruction was reported

At least three people have died in less than a week as severe thunderstorms battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Image: sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL - At least three people have died in less than a week as severe thunderstorms battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

3 People killed in thunderstorms

Shonaphi Mhlongo, aged 66, was killed in Springvale near Ixopo on Tuesday, 10 February 2026. Over the weekend, 45-year-old Thembisile Khumalo and 36-year-old Mayford Khanyisani Zulu also died in the region. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for KZN's inland areas on Thursday, 12 February 2026. Forecasters predict heavy rain, strong winds, hail, and intense lightning.

Authorities warned that the storms could flood roads, settlements, and low-lying areas and damage infrastructure. SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela urged residents to seek shelter immediately if they hear thunder, stay inside fully enclosed buildings or vehicles, and avoid open fields, hilltops, trees, metal fences, poles, water bodies, and temporary structures.

More than 460 people affected

If no shelter is available, Thobela advised people to spread out, crouch low with feet together, minimise contact with the ground, and avoid lying flat. He said outdoor activities should resume only 30 minutes after the last thunder, and that it is safe to assist lightning strike victims, who do not carry an electric charge.

The KZN Department of Cooperative Governance reported extensive damage in the Harry Gwala and uMgungundlovu districts, with more than 460 people affected by partially damaged or destroyed homes. Farmers have also reported livestock deaths from lightning strikes.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for KZN’s inland areas. Image ArriveAlive/X

