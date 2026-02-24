Italian cricket is rocked by a sexual assault allegation against a senior official just days after their T20 World Cup debut

Multiple board members have resigned amid governance concerns, raising questions about the federation’s leadership

South Africa continues its dominant T20 World Cup run, aiming to extend its unbeaten streak when it faces Zimbabwe

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Italian cricket is facing a major crisis following its T20 World Cup debut, as serious allegations emerge involving a senior official.

Jaspreet Singh of Italy celebrates taking the wicket of Sundeep Jora of Nepal during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Image: Matt Roberts

Source: Getty Images

Prabath Ekneligoda, 57, the women’s cricket coordinator for the Federazione Cricket Italiana (FCRI), has been under criminal investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting a member of Italy’s Azzurri women’s national team.

According to BBC Sport, the claim was made to Rome police in March 2025 by a national team player, who said the alleged incident occurred during a knee injury massage at a training session. The player initially hesitated to report the incident, fearing it could affect her selection in the national team.

The investigation concluded in November 2025, with Ekneligoda interviewed by authorities in December. A decision is expected soon on whether there is enough evidence to proceed to trial. Ekneligoda denies the allegations, citing ulterior motives behind the claim and the support of a witness for his version of events.

Ekneligoda, originally from Sri Lanka, was suspended from his FCRI role in November 2025 but continued to appear publicly with the federation, attending Italy’s matches and official events during the men’s T20 World Cup in India. He accompanied FCRI president Maria Lorena Haz Paz and was seen at receptions and official gatherings, despite the ongoing investigation.

The FCRI speaks on the sexual allegations

The FCRI has confirmed it is cooperating fully with authorities and emphasised that it adheres to principles of transparency, fairness, and protection of its members.

Italy captured global attention during its World Cup appearance, with notable performances including a win against Nepal and a near-upset of England in Kolkata during the Group C fixtures. Haz Paz, appointed FCRI president in February 2025 until 2028, now faces heightened scrutiny as the federation navigates both the legal challenges and the potential impact on the sport’s development.

Proteas on a good run of form

Meanwhile, the South African cricketing team, the Proteas have produced outstanding performances in the tournament thus far, with their latest match on Sunday, 21 February, against India in the Super 8 ending in victory. The star batsman David Miller, who trended after a viral video of himself with an influencer, produced a man-of-the-match performance by hitting 63 runs off 35 balls.

South Africa has a perfect record so far in the tournament and will be aiming to maintain that purple patch when they face neighbours Zimbabwe on Thursday, 26 February. Zimbabwe is smarting from a heavy defeat by the West Indies on Monday, 23 February.The Proteas won the Test Championship in 2025 and banking on that, will be hoping to go all the way and win their maiden T20 World Cup.

Washington Sundar in conversation with David Miller and Tristan Stubbs of South Africa during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026. Image: Matt Roberts

Source: Getty Images

Former Australian Cricketer wakes from coma

Briefly News previously reported that legendary former Australian cricketer, Damien Martyn, who was placed in an induced coma on 27 December 2025, miraculously woke up and is recovering from meningitis.

The 54-year-old played international cricket between 1992 and 2006, featuring in 67 Test matches and appearing in the 2003 Cricket World Cup final.

Source: Briefly News