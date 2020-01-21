Boland College online application, forms, courses, fees, requirements 2022
Boland College was formed from the amalgamation of four independent colleges in 2001. Since then, it has become a key TVET institution, providing accredited quality vocational and occupational education and training in South Africa. Like other colleges in South Africa, Boland College has a set of procedures that govern the admission of new students. These include document requirements, and fee payments, qualifications, among others.
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
Like other TVET institutions in South Africa, Boland College offers numerous NCV courses spread across multiple faculties and departments.
What you should know about Boland College
Here is a look at all the essential information applicants should have before joining the TVET institution.
Boland College campuses
The institution currently has five campuses, with the most recent opening in 2002. Here is a quick look.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
- Paarl Campus
- Strand Campus
- Worcester Campus
- Stellenbosch Campus
- Caledon Campus
Students that have not yet established their preferred major in college are advised to make an appointment with a career counsellor for proper guidance. Those wishing to take National Certificate Vocational programs are strongly advised to contact the nearest campus for their CAP/PACE testing.
Faculties
The institution offers its courses through nine faculties.
- Civil Engineering & Building Construction
- Economic Management Sciences
- Electrical Engineering
- Engineering & Related Design
- Hospitality, Tourism & Sport
- Information Technology & Agriculture
- Office Management Sciences
- Safety and Security
- Social Sciences
Boland College courses in 2022
What courses does Boland College offer? Here is a look at the Boland College Stellenbosch courses one can choose from depending on their academic qualifications and preference.
Economics and Management Sciences
Here are the National N-Diploma (N4-N6) and NCV courses under this faculty.
- Human Resource Management
- Financial Management
- Marketing Management
- Business Management
- Public Management
- National Certificate Vocational (L2 – L4) in Transport & Logistics
Hospitality, Tourism, and Sport
Here are the National N- Diploma (N4-N6) and NCV courses in this faculty.
- Tourism Management
- Hospitality and Catering Services
- National Certificate Vocational (L2 – L4) in Tourism
Office Management Sciences
Here are the National N- Diploma (N4-N6) and NCV courses in this faculty.
- Management Assistant
- Medical Secretary
- Office Administration
Information Technology and Agriculture
Here are the National N- Diploma (N4-N6) and NCV courses in this faculty.
- Farming Management
- Information Technology & Computer Science
Engineering Studies
- National Technical Certificate (NTC) (N1-N3) in Electrical Engineering Studies
- Electrical Engineering N4-N6
- Electrical Infrastructure Construction
Civil Engineering and Building Construction
- Construction Engineering Studies (Plumbing)
- Construction Engineering Studies (Bricklaying)
- Construction Engineering Studies (Woodwork)
- Civil Engineering and Building Construction
Engineering and Related Design
- National Certificate Vocational (L2 – L4) in Engineering and Related Design
Safety and Security
- National Certificate in Safety in Society
Social Sciences
- National N-Diploma (N4-N6) in Educare
How to apply at Boland College
Once you have determined the course you would want to pursue, your journey into Boland College officially starts on its application portal. It is on this website that fresh and continuing learners from all the campuses can access the essential application and registration materials.
First, you need to fill out the relevant forms. The institution accepts learners after a thorough review of their applications, which are currently available in both English and Afrikaans. These forms are available for download on the college portal.
You can fill out the form online or download it, fill it out, and drop it at your nearest campus.
Boland College admission requirements for local applicants
South African applicants need to attach the following to their applications.
- A copy of their national identity card
- Qualification for all other NCV and N1-N3 programs
- Proof of residential address of parents/guardian or municipal account.
- A copy of Senior Certificate (for N4-N6 programs including City & Guilds programs) or highest qualification (for other NCV and N1-N3 programs)
- Grade 12 applicants must attach a copy of their Grade 11 results and June or September Grade 12 results. The report must indicate the subjects and grades obtained.
Application requirements for international applicants
Here is a look at the documents that international applicants must attach with their application forms.
- A certified copy of your passport
- A valid study permit
- School qualifications evaluations done by SAQA
Is Boland College still open for application?
No, the Boland College online application in 2022 closed on 30th June. The tri-semester application window also closed on the same date. When does Boland College start in 2022? The second semester commenced at the beginning of July 2022.
How to check status at Boland College
Once you have applied online, the system will ask you to create login credentials through which you can log in to the student portal and check your status. Keep in mind that there are no open Boland College vacancies for students at the moment.
Does NSFAS fund Boland College?
Yes, the institution offers financial assistance to full-time students through bursaries allocated in collaboration with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). Students can obtain additional information about this from the school’s financial aid office. Here are the contacts.
- Telephone: 021 886 7111.
- Email: finaid@bolandcollege.com
Boland College fees and accommodation
Finance is among the primary considerations for numerous prospective students deciding to enrol and study at Boland. According to info from the institution’s website, the fees differ from course to course and between campuses. All successful applicants receive information containing the fee breakdown for their selected course.
Does Boland College offer accommodation? Yes, the institution has residences at four of its five campuses. Accommodation includes three meals per day, supervision and access control, and free laundry facilities. However, due to the limited NSFAS funding, only students currently in residences that comply with departmental academic requirements for promotion to the next level are considered for accommodation.
Where is Boland TVET College located?
The institution’s head office is located at 85 Bird Street, Stellenbosch, 7599, South Africa.
Is Boland College a public college?
Is Boland College a private college? No, the school is a public TVET Institution. It serves the extensive rural Boland region encompassing the Helderberg, Breede River Valley, Overberg, Winelands, and Hex River Valley regions.
Contacts
Here are the phone numbers and email addresses through which one can contact any of the five Boland College campuses.
Stellenbosch Campus
- Telephone: 021 887 3027
- Email: stel@bolandcollege.com
Paarl Campus
- Telephone: 021 872 3323
- Email: paarl@bolandcollege.com
Caledon Campus
- Telephone: 028 212 3270/2
- Email: cal@bolandcollege.com
Worcester Campus
- Telephone: 023 348 6920
- Email: wor@bolandcollege.com
Strand Campus
- Telephone: 021 853 7611
- Email: strand@bolandcollege.com
Boland College is among the numerous TVET colleges in South Africa. The institution offers a wide range of technical and vocational certificate courses to make learners market-ready for South Africa’s economy. The availability of NSFAS bursaries makes tuition easier for students from low-income backgrounds.
READ ALSO: Embury College (STADIO Higher Education) courses, application, fees, bursary, requirements 2022
Briefly.co.za recently published details about the courses offered at Embury College (STADIO Higher Education), the application process, and tuition fees. Embury College merged with other private colleges in South Africa to form STADIO Higher Education.
The institution offers high-quality education to all students. It has competent trainers who ensure students get relevant skills and knowledge. If you are interested in joining this private institution, you can apply for a slot online.
New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News