Who is Hero Fiennes Tiffin's girlfriend? The story of his love life

Details about Hero Fiennes Tiffin's girlfriend have been among the most searched topics about the English actor. This follows his recent extraordinary performance alongside actress Simone Ashley in the 2025 film Picture This.

Key takeaways

Hero has no girlfriend and has never had a "proper" relationship.

and has never had a "proper" relationship. Tiffin is an English actor and producer best known for starring in the After film.

best known for starring in the film. Fiennes has been rumoured to be dating his After -onscreen girlfriend, Josephine Langford .

. Although they are not a real-life couple, Fiennes speaks highly of Josephine .

. The British star has hypothetically expressed his desire to date a fun, adventurous, and intelligent partner.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin's profile summary

Full name Hero Beauregard Faulkner Fiennes Tiffin Gender Male Date of birth November 6, 1997 Age 27 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth London, United Kingdom Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Height 6 feet 3 inches Weight 81 kg (approx) Father George Tiffin Mother Martha Fiennes Siblings Titan Nathaniel Fiennes Tiffin and Mercy Fiennes Tiffin Relationship status Single Education Emanuel School, Graveney School, Reay Primary School Profession Actor, producer, and model Net worth $1.3 million Social media Instagram

Who is Hero Fiennes Tiffin's girlfriend?

Hero is reportedly single, and no confirmed reports of him being in a romantic relationship exist. However, there were speculations that he was dating fellow After costar Josephine Langford.

In a 2019 interview with Elle Magazine, the actor refuted these claims, revealing that he has never been in a relationship. Hero said,

Interestingly enough, I’ve never had, like, a proper relationship. I haven’t had a girl I would call my girlfriend.

Who is Hero Fiennes Tiffin's wife?

Hero Fiennes Tiffin is not married. However, during an interview with Pop Sugar, the actor hypothetically revealed that he would go for a vibrant, confident, and outgoing partner if he ever appeared on the Love Island dating reality show. Fiennes said he would seek out,

Someone fun to be around, someone who is confident, who likes to watch movies, but likes an adventure too.

Is Hero Fiennes Tiffin in a relationship with Josephine?

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin are not in a relationship. Tiffin has also stated that he is single and focused on his career rather than pursuing romantic relationships.

The Australian actress, famous for her starring role as Tessa Young in the After film series, is also single. There is no evidence to suggest she is Hardin Scott's girlfriend in real life.

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin did not date in real life. Despite their irresistible on-screen chemistry in the After film, the famous actors have consistently denied having a romantic relationship outside their professional roles.

During an interview with J-14, Tiffin asserted that he understood these kinds of speculation would come their way. He said,

I feel like everyone, Anna Todd and everyone, was so aware that when you do a movie like this, there is speculation on that kind of thing.

Is Hero Fiennes Tiffin gay?

Hero Fiennes is not gay. However, he once played a queer character in the 2017 short film ERDEM x H&M: The Secret Life of Flowers.

Does Hero Fiennes Tiffin have a twin brother?

The British actor does not have a twin brother. However, he is the middle child in a family of three children. His older brother, Titan Nathaniel Fiennes Tiffin, was born on August 26, 1995, while his younger sister, Mercy Fiennes Tiffin, is a top actress born on October 15, 2001.

Trivia

Hero is the son of film director Martha Fiennes and cinematographer George Tiffin.

Tiffin's maternal uncles are actors Ralph and Joseph Fiennes, and he is part of the Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes family.

Hero, whose real name is Hero Beauregard Faulkner Fiennes Tiffin (age 27 years as of March 2025), was born in London, United Kingdom, on November 6, 1997.

Fiennes' first film appearance was in the 2008 drama Bigga Than Ben as Spartak.

as Spartak. Before acting, Hero worked as a landscaper and caterer.

Hero has modelled for popular brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, H&M, Hugo Boss, Fendi, Oliver Peoples, Superdry, Ferragamo, and David Yurman.

Fiennes is set to star in Young Sherlock.

Details about Hero Fiennes Tiffin's girlfriend remain a hot topic among his fans. Despite his undeniable charm and brooding on-screen persona, Hero has consistently stated that he is single and has never been in a "proper relationship.

