Bianca Censori’s height is one of the standout qualities that grace her alluring physique. Her captivating and natural appearance complements her beauty. Censori’s husband, Kanye West, after appearing at the 2025 Grammy Awards, said:

We beat the Grammys. For clarity on February 4th 2025 my wife is the most Googled person on the planet called Earth. The most googled person on earth wearing YZY women's.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori. Photo: David Livingston, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Bianca Censori is allegedly taller than Kim Kardashian.

is allegedly Bianca has been married to Ye since 2022 .

. Bianca is an artist, model and entrepreneur.

Profile summary

Exploring Bianca Censori's height, weight and body

Bianca Censori stands an estimated 5 feet 4 inches or 1.63 meters tall, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop. She weighs approximately 57 kilogrammes or 126 pounds. Her body measurements and sizes are listed as 36-27-37 inches.

In comparison, Bianca's husband, Kanye West has an estimated height of 5 feet 8 inches or 1.73 meters.

Facts about Bianca Censori. Photo: @mrfressh on X (modified by author)

What nationality is Bianca Censori?

The architectural designer is Australian, born and raised in Melbourne, Australia. She has a blend of Italian heritage. The celebrity model was born on 5 January 1995, making her 30 years old as of 2025. As Hello! Magazine shared, discussing her childhood, Censori said:

I was born and raised in Melbourne. As a child, I was consistently drawn to creative endeavours, mostly artistic. I always wanted to be a sculptor and to me, architecture is the union of art and pragmatics. It is the grandest artistic gesture that we can place on the earth. I was drawn to it, purely, as a shift in artistic scale.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show. Photo: Alessandro Levati

How did Kanye meet Bianca Censori?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori met when she started working for the iconic musician in 2020. She is the head of Architecture at Yeezy, Kanye West's clothing and apparel company.

Their love for design and artistry brought them together, and their relationship grew. They eventually became more than just colleagues. They started dating and married in late 2022.

As published on X, when she was celebrating her birthday in 2024, Ye said:

Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing stepmom to our children. I love you so much; thank you for sharing your life with me.

News about Bianca Censori at the Grammy Awards

Model Censori has been in the news after the 67th Grammy Awards in February 2025. The model and her husband, Kanye, stopped to pose for pictures. Censori dropped her large fur coat and revealed her body to photographers.

A comparison of Bianca and Kim Kardashian's height

Kanye and Bianca at the 67th Grammy Awards on 2 February 2025. (L) Kim Kardashian and Kanye at the Met Gala in 2013 (R). Photos: Frazer Harrison, Rabbani and Solimene (Modified by editor)

Kim Kardashian stands at an estimated height of 5 feet 2 inches or 1.57 meters. Compared to that of Kanye and Bianca, the differences in height are as follows:

Kanye West: 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m)

Bianca Censori: 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m)

Kim Kardashian: 5 feet 2 inches (1.57 m)

Frequently asked questions

Is Bianca Censori a real architect? She is allegedly a graduate of architecture . Ye's wife studied at the University of Melbourne. She mostly specialises in home décor and interior designs.

She is allegedly a . Ye's wife studied at the University of Melbourne. She mostly specialises in home décor and interior designs. What is Bianca Censori known for? She is best known for being the celebrity wife of wealthy rapper and record producer Kanye West.

She is best known for being the celebrity wife of wealthy rapper and record producer Kanye West. What is Bianca Censori's net worth? According to Finance Monthly, Kanye West’s wife is worth $2 million.

Discussions about Bianca Censori’s height generated buzz, especially after her red-carpet appearance. She is allegedly 2 inches taller than Kanye's ex-wife, Kim.

As published on Briefly.co.za, the news of Kanye West's new muse came two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Bianca is reportedly an accomplished Australian architectural designer, design consultant, model, and businesswoman who gained attention for her involvement with the Grammy winner known as Ye.

