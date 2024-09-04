Nadia Nakai posted the most adorable video baking with her bestie, Kairo Forbes

The pair whipped up some cookies and had fans gushing over their sweet relationship

Mzansi showed love to Nadia and Kairo while some netizens were in stitches at their hilarious kitchen conversations

Nadia Nakai posted a cute video baking cookies with Kairo Forbes. Image: nadianakai

Source: Instagram

It's always a treat when Nadia Nakai hooks up with Kairo Forbes, and this time, the pair showed off their impressive baking skills.

Kairo Forbes and Nadia Nakai bake together

When she's not giving her grandfather, Tony Forbes, a makeover, Kairo Forbes is doing a kitchen robbery with her fave, Nadia Nakai, and they decided to whip up some cookies.

The pair is inseparable despite AKA's tragic passing, and appear to have grown even closer, often sharing sweet moments together, and today was no different.

Nadia shared a cute video baking with Kai Kai and showed off the different toppings they would be using, from M&Ms to jelly babies.

The ladies nearly reached a dead end after realising they didn't have a roller and guess what Kairo suggested they use? A wine bottle:

Fans react to Nadia Nakai and Kairo Forbes' video

Mzansi is feeling all fuzzy inside from Nadia and Kairo's bond:

dalvah_cabraall said:

"This is love, genuine love."

primcee_model posted:

"Kairo is a genius for suggesting the wine bottle as a roller."

pearlishmasele blessed Nadia:

"Nadia, thank you for constantly showing how real you were with Super Mega by continuing to show it to Kairo Forbes, God sees, we see. God bless you."

girlfromtheblock_ wrote:

"Kairo is exactly like her daddy, even the voice and personality."

tank_makhene was in stitches:

"It's the wine roller for me!"

nozipour______ was in her feelings:

"Aghhh, bless your heart. This is beautiful."

bartlettsoldman responded:

"Love to see this. Some can act, but this is natural. @nadianakai, you are so special."

Nadia Nakai sends shout out to DJ Zinhle

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nadia Nakai showing love to DJ Zinhle on how well she raised Kairo Forbes.

This was on Kairo's birthday when Bragga praised Zinhle for being an extraordinary mother and role model.

Source: Briefly News