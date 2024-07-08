Kairo Forbes recently shared an adorable makeup video with help from her grandfather

Uncle Tony received star treatment from his beautician granddaughter, from a facial to a face beat and hilarious squabbles in between

Mzansi gushed over the pair's sweet relationship, while others were stunned by how much Tony sounded like his son, AKA

Kairo Forbes posted a hilarious video doing Uncle Tony's makeup. Images: kairo.forbes, tonydforbes

Kairo Forbes spent time with her grandfather, Tony, and treated him to a facial and face beat to kick off his birthday month!

Kairo Forbes does Uncle Tony's makeup

Our fave, Kairo Forbes, is all grown up and is already playing with makeup and skin care products.

While her skin is still flawless, the famous kidfluencer found someone else she can try her skills on: her grandfather Tony!

Taking to her Instagram page, Kairo gushed over her "Papa", saying she hoped his skin was still popping after their session.

Kairo first treated Uncle Tony to a facial and stung him with the ice-cold gel mask. Kai then applied makeup using a highlighter from Nadia Nakai's makeup range.

Uncle Tony's complaints to speak to the manager were no match for Kairo's witty clap backs, adding humour to their wholesome interaction:

"Happy birthday month, Papa! I hope your skin is still popping! I love you, @tonydforbes."

Mzansi gushes over Kairo and Uncle Tony

Netizens love Kairo's sweet relationship with her grandfather:

Mbalie707 joked:

"To be a grandparent is an extreme sport."

makepe6 said:

"She's surrounded by so much love."

Kairo's grandmother, Lynn Forbes, wrote:

"Papa’s skin is popping! A very professional and knowledgeable therapist, boss lady!"

Meanwhile, others swore they were listening to the late AKA speaking each time Uncle Tony opened his mouth:

Nxumz_ was stunned:

"Genes are something else. He really sounds like his son."

MaoengKekeletso asked:

"Am I the only one hearing AKA?"

zizonkedlamini said:

"I never realised how much AKA sounded like his dad."

Uncle Tony shares throwback photo with Kairo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tony Forbes' throwback picture with Kairo.

Fans gushed over the pair's photo and how much Uncle Tony looked like his late son, AKA.

