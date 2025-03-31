Illegal immigration would be tackled in a new Moja Love reality show called X Deport

Entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela, announced that the show would premier soon on Moja Love

Social media users are excited about the show, while others are sceptical about the legitimacy of it

Moja Love's new show 'X Deport' will tackle illegal immigration. Image: Moja Love/X

New Moja Love show seeks to tackle illegal immigration

There is a new Moja Love show on the horizon. The channel has announced a new show targeting illegal immigration in the country.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on X, "Moja Love takes on illegal immigration. An upcoming show will have the host and crew confront undocumented individuals and the people that harbour them and bring them to book."

Some people are divided by this, with many saying the show would need the backing of Home Affairs and the government to legally deport people without proper documentation. Viewers previously dragged a Home Affairs official for allegedly covering up for illegal immigrants.

Watch the trailer for the show below:

According to Bona, the presenter of the show is Zandile Dabula.

Moja Love has announced a new show called 'X Deport'. Image: Bona Magazine

Social media users react to Moja Love's new show

Netizens are waiting in anticipation for the new show as many are eager to see how the channel will tackle this immigration problem. Some are concerned that this would target a certain demographic.

Here are some of the reactions to the new show:

@UnathiMem asked:

"Will they also deal with illegal immigration of white people or are their efforts targeting black people? I dare them to go to Chinatown or Camps Bay. Plenty of white people with expired passports."

@CRangataJ offered to help:

"Can I be a crew member? I’ll literally work for free."

@TheMor9 said:

"One thing about Mojalove is their COMING SOON might mean June, July or August."

@LordNtshebe stated:

"The way @MojaLoveTv is showing the GovernmentZA what needs be done and government is dragging their feet or not moving at all."

@Thato_Elizabeth questioned:

"Does anything ever really get done after the cameras turn off or do these people just go back to whatever life they were living before?"

@CaiphusMakhura shared:

"Just a content our government is not serious about this. Moja Love doesn't have the power to deport people. Only home affairs and immigration officers."

@Mawinizerr stated:

"I love what Moja Love is doing. These are the shows we want to watch."

@Rido12707431

"I agree that we have a crisis. But this solution is wrong."

@Jridhone1 replied:

"They shouldn’t forget to go Camps Bay and Franshhoek; they are pretty of them."

Thabiso Makhetha accused Moja Love of intellectual property theft

In a previous report from Briefly News, a former employee of Moja Love, Thabiso Makhetha, accused Moja Love of stealing his idea for the new show Uthi'uyikleva Bootcamp.

Makhetha posted a few posts on it and accused the channel of intellectual property theft. The channel retaliated against the claims, and they served Thabiso a cease-and-desist letter.

"UthiyiUkleva doesn't belong, and it will never be a show by @MojaLoveTv. There are many creatives at Moja, the channel has numbers. I just wish management would stop stealing and let those creatives that they employed give them great shows and stop controlling them," he wrote.

