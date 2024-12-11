Home Affairs Introduces Deportation Buses for Illegal Immigrants, SA Supports
- The Department of Home Affairs has introduced deportation buses to use to deport illegal immigrants
- Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said the purpose of these buses is to enforce the rule of law
- South Africans were behind the minister's announcement and hailed it as a sign that the government was working
LEBOMBO BORDER, MPUMALANGA—The Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, announced on 11 December 2024 that the department has introduced deportation buses for illegal immigrants who do not comply with immigration laws.
Deportation buses for illegal immigrants
@Newzroom405 posted a video of Schreiber addressing the media at the Lebombo Border in Mpumalanga. Schreiber said the bus has already deported 290 illegal miners back to Mozambique. He said the buses are meant to show South Africans that the rule of law is applied in South Africa.
"We welcome any traveller, investor, tourist and skilled person who wants to follow our laws and help us build South Africa. You will find no more hospitable country on earth than the people of South Africa. But that is different from people who violate our laws and don't want to comply with our rules," he said.
SA welcomes the buses
Netizens were excited that the government was taking further steps to deport illegal immigrants.
Not a Peace officer said:
"Interesting development indeed!"
Jyo-Politricks said:
"Excellent job! Those on a negative train to failed state aspirations, not recognising your hard work, will fall off that train soon."
Jabu Sithole said:
"Very profound statement. You need to work like that. Be patriotic and radical."
Floyd asked:
"Can we also have some deportation buses from Joburg to the Eastern Cape this December, please?"
Jane Fernandes said:
"Wow. Great initiative. Thank you."
Home Affairs clears ID backlog
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Leon Schreiber said the department cleared its ID backlog.
Schreiber said it cleared a 250,000 ID backlog in two months and will deal with a visa backlog.
