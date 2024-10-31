A woman flexed her incredible body transformation that shocked South Africans online

In the TikTok video, she unveiled herself before and after losing weight, and it gained massive traction

People loved the hun's new look, and the clip sparked conversations on weight loss, with many inquiring about information while others shared their struggles

A lady showed off her impressive weight loss journey for the world to see, and boy, she looked amazing. The hun's transformation wowed online users.

A woman flexed her shocking body transformation in a TikTok video. Image:@kelisha_diergaardt

Source: TikTok

Woman's amazing body transformation has SA wild

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @kelisha_diergaardt, flexed how she looked before and after in a video making rounds on the internet.

@kelisha_diergaardt's body transformation shocked netizens, and the clip went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the inspirational weight loss transformation of the babe in the video below:

Hun's weight loss journey inspires Mzansi

The online community was amazed by the woman's drastic weight loss. Many were inspired as they shared their weight loss struggles, while some inquired for more information.

Percie.crawford said:

"I wanna gain so bad I don’t even know where to start."

Peng was impressed:

"Ah? aw on the floor!"

Minnieza7 wrote:

"You look so good."

Toya commented:

"Wow, that’s amazing."

Me_mina02

"You've always been beautiful, though, whether chubby or skinny."

Finesse shared:

"Not me falling in love with the old you."

Woman flexes her inspiring weight loss journey

