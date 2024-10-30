A grown woman went viral on social media, leaving many people in awe of her beauty at her age

In the clip, the lady gave good advice to all young people, and it gained massive traction online

The online community was in disbelief as they flocked to the comments section, gushing over the woman

A grown woman shared a video on TikTok that went viral. Many people were amazed by her youthful look.

A 57-year-old woman amazed South Africans with her youthful look in a TikTok video. Image: 50sfine

Mzansi loving, beautiful 57-year-old

TikTok user @lady.k.style flexed her youthful look for the world to see, and boy, the 57-year-old woman looked gorgeous.

@lady.k.style expressed to her viewers that she stands tall and is not defined by the years but by the years she has lived and the person she has become. While taking to her TikTok caption, she advised individuals sayings:

"Be proud if the person you are while striving to be better every day."

The footage became a hit, capturing the attention of many people on social media, who were amazed by the lady's youthful glow.

Watch the video of the stunning woman below:

SA gushes over the 57-year-old woman

South Africans were in awe of the woman's youthful look at 57 as they headed to the comments section to gush over her.

Meisiemagabe raved over the lady, saying:

"Wow look amazing."

Berna said:

"Fit and strong, wow, fresh, my sister."

Mazet30 gushed:

"Love it so beautiful, dear."

Bossy-vassy commented:

"Too classy."

Fundi Masango expressed:

"I like your energy, go gal, self-love."

Lydismile wrote:

"You never disappoint, stunning queen."

Shirleykok3 simply said:

"You are a gorgeous diva."

User was stunned, adding:

"57 where, she looks amazing."

50-year-old woman’s youthful glow stuns SA

Briefly News previously reported that an older woman left many social media users in shock after her age was revealed in the caption.

A video shared by @moteesignatures on TikTok shows the lady having her makeup done by a beautician. The makeup artist revealed the woman's age in the caption, which shocked most people who refused to believe she was in her 50s and said she looked way younger.

