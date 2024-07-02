A South African woman shared a viral TikTok video showcasing her excellent fried chicken cooking skills

She cooked the chicken in a large pot over a fire, resulting in crispy, golden perfection

The internet raved about the delicious-looking dish, with some even requesting the recipe

A makoti's fire-cooked chicken impressed many online. Image: @that_xhosa_savage

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi makoti showed off her impressive cooking skills in a viral TikTok video.

Woman fries chicken to perfection

The post shared by @that_xhosa_savage shows the woman making fried chicken in a large three-legged pot outside over a fire.

The makoti is seen giving the chicken a stir in the hot oil before showing the deliciously golden and crispy fried chicken. She hilariously said:

"Wow, what a colour of the KFC."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to delicious-looking chicken

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were impressed by the woman's cooking and mouthwatering chicken.

nunuza03 wanted the recipe:

"Can Dabsy share the recipe with us ?❤️."

tshepiboitshepo1 joked about fried chicken in African homes:

TThis funeral chicken is so nice, they even hide it."

aphe_mila03 said:

"The best chicken ever, homemade."

Zee commented on the cooking technique:

" And it's deep fried yoh."

mphoza compared the chicken to KFC:

"What in the Kentucky fried chicken is this ."

Beautymellow said:

"I don't get why they even hide it during funerals coz it's cold anyway.. Angiyifuni."

