"What a Colour of the KFC": Skilled Makoti's Fire-Cooked Fried Chicken Has Mzansi Drooling
- A South African woman shared a viral TikTok video showcasing her excellent fried chicken cooking skills
- She cooked the chicken in a large pot over a fire, resulting in crispy, golden perfection
- The internet raved about the delicious-looking dish, with some even requesting the recipe
A Mzansi makoti showed off her impressive cooking skills in a viral TikTok video.
Woman fries chicken to perfection
The post shared by @that_xhosa_savage shows the woman making fried chicken in a large three-legged pot outside over a fire.
The makoti is seen giving the chicken a stir in the hot oil before showing the deliciously golden and crispy fried chicken. She hilariously said:
"Wow, what a colour of the KFC."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to delicious-looking chicken
The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were impressed by the woman's cooking and mouthwatering chicken.
nunuza03 wanted the recipe:
"Can Dabsy share the recipe with us ?❤️."
tshepiboitshepo1 joked about fried chicken in African homes:
TThis funeral chicken is so nice, they even hide it."
aphe_mila03 said:
"The best chicken ever, homemade."
Zee commented on the cooking technique:
" And it's deep fried yoh."
mphoza compared the chicken to KFC:
"What in the Kentucky fried chicken is this ."
Beautymellow said:
"I don't get why they even hide it during funerals coz it's cold anyway.. Angiyifuni."
Wife cooks umphokoqo for Venda in-laws
In another story, Briefly News reported that a young wife took to social media to share a video of her experience of cooking for her Venda in-laws.
Rializah posted a TikTok video showing how she poured her heart into cooking uphuthu to be served with amasi, otherwise known as umphokoqo, for her in-laws.
Umphokoqo, a crumbly maize meal with sour milk or butter milk, SA Tourism explains.
