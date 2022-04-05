Paula Patton is trending for all the wrong reasons after a video of the actress teaching ladies how to fry chicken went viral on social media

Social media users have agreed that the US actress can't fry chicken and slammed her for making a video knowing exactly that her cooking skills are not good

The Jumping The Broom star is trending on both Twitter and Instagram as some peeps even trolled her for her failed relationship with Robin Thicke

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Paula Patton is trending for all the wrong reasons. The US actress is topping the trends list on social media platforms after her epic fried chicken fail video.

Actress Paula Patton has been dragged for her fried chicken recipe video. Image: @paulapattonofficial

Source: Instagram

The clip of the star sharing her fried chicken recipe has gone viral and she has been dragged on social media. Paula took to Instagram a few weeks back to show the girls her new recipe but it only started trending on Monday, 4 March after one of her followers posted it on Twitter.

The Shade Room also shared the clip on their Instagram page. The outlet captioned the post:

"Paula Patton howed the gworlz a new fried chicken recipe that requires you to season the chicken while it’s cooking. Thoughts?"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps have been sharing nasty comments since the video went viral on both the platforms.

brownskiiinnn__ said:

"Somebody come get her. She's seasoning the oil."

giddylovejone wrote:

"Why is she seasoning the oil instead of the chicken? Make it make sense."

xo_devyyy commented:

"Someone said I see why Robin Thicke cheated — he was hungry."

@PirateCoop asked:

"That’s the chicken Paula Patton was cooking for Robin Thicke?"

@BarkyBoogz wrote:

"Chicken cost too much for Paula Patton to be out here doing what she's doing."

@RobertVincent3 commented:

"Dear Black People: Spend more time with your mixed children and teach them how to make Black and Southern food properly. Paula Patton's chicken is a disgrace to our cuisine."

@I_love_Bianca__ added:

"So the only thing that black and white people can agree on UNANIMOUSLY on here is that Paula Patton can’t cook chicken? Twitter is the Wild Wild West."

Kanye West introduces Chaney Jones to his family

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kanye West has introduced his new boo, Chaney Jones, to some of his family members. The superstar surprised his family when he attended a family gathering recently.

The wealthy rapper took Chaney along with him to the ceremony. In one of the videos doing the rounds online, Ye introduces the stunner to his grandma.

The Shade Room took to social media and posted more clips and snaps from the family gathering. The outlet captioned its post:

"Aww! #KanyeWest recently surprised some of his family and took his girlfriend #ChaneyJones along with him!"

Source: Briefly News