A South African wife did not impress her Venda in-laws after attempting to cook them a traditional meal

A TikTok video shows the woman preparing umphokoqo as she cooks uphuthu over an open-fire

Her uphuthu failed to impress as her in-laws wanted pap instead, leaving many TikTok netizens amused

A young wife took to social media to share a video of her experience of cooking for her Venda in-laws.

Makoti cooks for venda in-laws

Rializah posted a TikTok video showing how she poured her heart into cooking uphuthu to be served with amasi, otherwise known as umphokoqo, for her in-laws.

Umphokoqo, a crumbly maize meal with sour milk or butter milk, SA Tourism explains.

In the clip, she is seen preparing the maize meal dish, cooked over an open fire in an old pot before dishing it up in a bowl and pouring amasi.

As good as the meal looked, Rializah said her efforts ended in tears as her in-laws enjoyed amasi with pap (maize meal dish of a runnier consistency) and not uphuthu.

"Uphuthu is the problem. They do eat Amasi but with soft pap not uphutu . I remember the first time I cooked uphuthu my husband said this kind of pap will cause him constipation ," Rializah shared in one of her comments on teh post.

Mzansi amused by makoti's umphokoqo experience

SA reacted to the video with funny comments as some people hilariously reprimanded her for cooking the wrong "maize version" for her in-laws.

Others were shocked that some tribes enjoyed amasi with pap and not uphuthu.

MaGabhisa asked:

"They don't eat Amasi or uphuthu inkinga?"

FaceCardDeclined responded:

" uzoythola enye indoda sisi yezwa?"

Nathi joked:

"They need to try new things pheka umphokoqo wena, they'll get used to it❤️."

Sive replied:

"I was shocked this past December seeing my Venda in-laws eating pap namasi, I kept on asking uphi umphokoqo. To walk is to see."

✨✨✨ wrote:

"Crumbly pap is a MAD way of describing umphokoqo ."

user71900650314396 said:

"Mina shame sengomane ngipheke amabhodwe amabili ngoba ngiwadla nophuthu not pap."

@Happy gal said:

" Nawe wenzani coz leshandisi idliwa amaNguni."

mandumi commented:

"Ngathuka ngibona Mpumalanga nami bedla amasi ne papa."

Silungile Nomcebo Khumalo replied:

"Baphinde bazoze bajwayele ."

Man cooks milk stout pap for friends

In another story, Briefly News reported that one man took TikTok by storm when he posted a video demonstrating his culinary skills.

He whipped up milk stout pap. Yes, you heard it right, maize cooked with alcohol instead of water.

As the video plays you can spot two of his friends sitting in the room, staring in disbelief. Their expressions added humour to the bizarre footage.

