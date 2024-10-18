A local woman took to her TikTok account to show app users her stylish and modern single-room home

Although small, the woman had room for her bed, a single-seater couch, a fridge and a cooking area

Social media users in the woman's comment section loved the look of her one-room living space

A woman showed her modern one-room home. Images: @perseverance_03

For some people, the size of a house doesn't matter as long as it's a place they can truly call home. A woman proudly showed off her single-room home, making it a cosy and stylish place.

Tour of woman's 1-room home

Using the handle @perseverance_03 on TikTok, a local woman shared a video on the social media platform showing her stunning and modern one-room living space.

After unlocking the door, the woman showed her neatly made bed in the corner of the room. Next to her bed was a couch, adored by many social media users, and a small round table with flowers.

On the other side of the room was the kitchen area with her fridge, microwave and two-plate stove.

Local internet users react to woman's 1-room home

A few members of the online community loved the look of the woman's single-room home and shared their thoughts about the interior in the post's comment section.

@karabonoorman31 said to the woman:

"It's so clean and welcoming."

@iamayah_ikes shared in the comments:

"I love the set-up. I’ve been struggling with how I want to redo my one-room. Thank you."

@tshepiso_tladi admired the furniture and said:

"Yho the couch. A beautiful space it is."

A hopeful @user66102831 stated:

"I need this freedom. Your place is beautiful."

After seeing the TikTokker's one-room home and listening to the audio, @tinodaishechibanda wrote in the comment section:

"It's good for your peace of mind, too."

@sphelelemthethwa59 described the living space as beautiful and said to the app users:

"To come home to a clean house is luxury."

Woman shares heartbreaking journey to 1-room home

