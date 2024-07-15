A local woman proudly shared a glimpse of her living space after telling people online how it came to be

The single-room home had a beautiful kitchen, a living room with a couch and TV, and a cosy bedroom

After reading about the woman's story and seeing her home, social media users responded with positivity

After sharing a difficult situation in which she found herself, a woman showed off her stunning one-bedroom home. Images: @portialekomanyane

A woman was proud of her progress with her home after showing it off on social media and sharing a reason for her pride with internet users.

Portia Lekomanyane, who uses the handle @portialekomanyane on TikTok, uploaded a video giving app users a look at her single-room living space. The room boasted a beautiful kitchen and sleeping area, with a lounge separating the two.

The TikTok user wrote in her video:

"And with God by my side, I did it."

Watch the video below:

Woman shares her story

In a previous TikTok video, Portia shared what had happened in her life in the first five months of the year. After sharing a few pictures of her home, she claimed that the man she had been in a relationship with for two years came to her place with his wife and took away everything he had bought.

"I never thought he was that kind of guy, but hey, that's life," she said.

The man allegedly left Portia with only a bed and fridge. She shared her worries about her daughter being there and experiencing "all the shame and trauma" as she saw the man as a father figure.

In one of her pictures, the woman states that God came through for her because she could fix up her home while she was healing.

Netizens respond to woman's home

Portia's post received positive comments and support from online community members.

@leegal1102 said to the woman:

"It's the power of seeing this video after the one posted explaining how you started from scratch."

@heart_of_mothering dished out compliments and said:

"Your room is so beautiful."

@porsh_c4 told Portia:

"You're giving strength."

@veto89_ adored the woman's home and commented:

"I love your space, my sister."

