While motherhood may not be easy, it surely is a rewarding experience to cherish.

A young mother showed off her current living situation with her one-year-old child. Phumla, who uses the handle @phumlanzama on TikTok, gave viewers a mini tour of the single room she shared with her toddler.

The local woman showed her son sleeping on a neatly made bed, panning to the entertainment area at the foot of the bed, consisting of a couch and TV. To the left of the TV was a desk and chair, followed by the kitchen area. Phumla did not show people her bathroom.

In her TikTok post, Phumla wrote:

"As I start this journey of staying with my one-year-old son, may God bless my motherhood."

Young mother gets support from netizens

Social media users took to the comment section to share encouragement and support and tell their stories of staying with their children.

@sibongilemazibuk84 sweetly advised Phumla:

"God trusted you with this child. He won't let you down."

@kganyayaronamoloi said in the comments:

"The journey is not easy, but we don't give up."

@user220863807780 shared with the online community:

"The way I have been praying for this. I just want to have peace of mind with my child."

Sharing their story, @elisalesiba wrote:

"I also started staying with my two daughters. I have challenging shifts, but hey, I love every second of it."

@dimphothegift posted their desires, writing:

"I wish to establish myself to this level with my child. Small beginnings."

