“This Is So Heart-Warming”: Woman’s Impromptu Reaction to Seeing Friend’s New Car Leaves SA Touched
- A loving friend could not contain her happiness when she saw her high school friend's new car
- The lady shared a moving video that left social media users warm on her TikTok account
- Social media users praised her for being a kind and faithful friend who celebrated her friend's win and did not hold back
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A TikTok user left many Mzansi peeps wishing they had a friend like her after celebrating her friend's success wholeheartedly.
This gesture was shared by the loving friend on her TikTok account under her user handle, @mashandu01, showing rejoicing for her high school friend.
The act of love by the TikTok user
The video shows @mashandu01 driving down the road when she sees the new car parked at her friend's home. She immediately stops her car and runs to her friend, standing beside her new car outside her house. She looks at it and showers her with compliments.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Watch the video below:
The beautiful display of love moves Mzansi
The clip received 175K views and over 150 comments from social media users who were touched by @mashandu02's impromptu reaction after seeing the new car and praised her for being a friend who celebrates other achievements.
User @Thabiso Mangena shared:
"With such a heart, you definitely have great things coming your way. Celebrating one's win as if it's yours that's a very rare 🤞❤️."
User @Blonry Blom commented:
"Ohh bethuna ichommy ezingena mona❤️🥺this is so heartwarming 🥰❤️."
User @tholi said:
"This is beautiful to watch."
Mbalisto Dee added:
"Ncooo, too cute🥰clapping for each other🥰."
User @joyHastingsjoy joked:
"That time the car isn't dirty, but I will wash it every day 🥰🥰😂."
User @MaDludla thanked her friend for posting her, adding:
"Ohhh shomi🥹so beautiful 😭❤️Thank you so much MaShandu🥰."
Woman celebrates friend's new car purchase
In another Briefly News article, a woman touched the online community after sharing a moving post celebrating her friend's new Omoda car purchase.
The friend shared a video of her handing her friend a gift before the pair went on a joy ride.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za