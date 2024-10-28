A loving friend could not contain her happiness when she saw her high school friend's new car

The lady shared a moving video that left social media users warm on her TikTok account

Social media users praised her for being a kind and faithful friend who celebrated her friend's win and did not hold back

A woman was over the moon after seeing her friend's first car. Image: @mashandu01

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user left many Mzansi peeps wishing they had a friend like her after celebrating her friend's success wholeheartedly.

This gesture was shared by the loving friend on her TikTok account under her user handle, @mashandu01, showing rejoicing for her high school friend.

The act of love by the TikTok user

The video shows @mashandu01 driving down the road when she sees the new car parked at her friend's home. She immediately stops her car and runs to her friend, standing beside her new car outside her house. She looks at it and showers her with compliments.

Watch the video below:

The beautiful display of love moves Mzansi

The clip received 175K views and over 150 comments from social media users who were touched by @mashandu02's impromptu reaction after seeing the new car and praised her for being a friend who celebrates other achievements.

User @Thabiso Mangena shared:

"With such a heart, you definitely have great things coming your way. Celebrating one's win as if it's yours that's a very rare 🤞❤️."

User @Blonry Blom commented:

"Ohh bethuna ichommy ezingena mona❤️🥺this is so heartwarming 🥰❤️."

User @tholi said:

"This is beautiful to watch."

Mbalisto Dee added:

"Ncooo, too cute🥰clapping for each other🥰."

User @joyHastingsjoy joked:

"That time the car isn't dirty, but I will wash it every day 🥰🥰😂."

User @MaDludla thanked her friend for posting her, adding:

"Ohhh shomi🥹so beautiful 😭❤️Thank you so much MaShandu🥰."

Woman celebrates friend's new car purchase

Source: Briefly News