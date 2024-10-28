Multi-talented actor Thembinkosi Mthembu won big at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs)

Thembinkosi Mthembu won the Best Actor gong for his role as King Dingiswayo in Shaka iLembe

Netizens gave Mthembu his flowers for always nailing his roles and making a mark in the industry

South African actor Thembinkosi Mthembu was one of the big winners at the recent South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).

Thembinkosi Mthembu wins big

Adulting star Thembinkosi Mthembu was crowned the Best Actor in a TV drama at the SAFTAs. His role as King Dingiswayo in Shaka iLembe earned him the prestigious award.

According to Showmax, Thembinkosi said Dingiswayo pushed him through his limits.

“I love that character. He took me and put me in a place I never thought I’d reach as a performer. I think it was my first time reaching that level of connection with the character. He pushed me to break through my limits.”

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared the achievement on X recently.

Mzansi congratulates Thembinkosi

On social media, viewers gave Thembinkosi Mthembu his flowers, saying he portrayed Dingiswayo effortlessly. Peeps also congratulated him for always nailing his roles and making a mark in the industry.

@Jabu_Macdonald shared:

"This win felt like my brother just won right here! I remember watching Thembinkosi Mthembu on The Republic , The River , Adulting , Champions and Shaka ilembe and he has done well for his career 👏🏼And now he is finally a SAFTA award winning actor and he deserves it."

@SirCapellor said:

"Congratulations to him."

@Ihhashi_Turkei lauded:

"Always like a winner."

@ChrisEcxel10 hailed:

"Congratulations to him."

@Akani2008 stated:

"This guy is my favorite actor."

@ndumnyandu declared:

"He really worked very hard."

@Patrick61593939 said:

"On this show people were dressed to kill."

