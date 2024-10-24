A focused young lady flexed the academic achievements she received last year when she was in matric

The mind-blowing post left the online community members moved, as many were amazed at how bright the teenager was

Social media users took to the comment section to shower her with compliments, while others were motivated to study harder

A brilliant young lady remembered the academic achievements she received last year. Image @katt_llego

An intelligent teenager doing her first year at UCT left Mzansi wowed after sharing a video of last year's prize-giving at her former high school, Hoerskool Patriot in Mpumalanga.

The student shared the mind-blowing video on her TikTok account under her user handle @katt_llego and received tons of compliments from the online community.

The academic achievements

Besides being the overall achiever in all her subjects, @katt_llego also received. Academic Best performance Physical science 81%, Academic Best performance Maths 89%. Overall,

The teenager received Academic Best performance subject distinctions for Life Science, Physical Science, Mathematics, Life Orientation, English Home Language, and Afrikaans and one place in the academic top ten.

Watch the video below:

The young lady is showered with love

After watching the video, social media users took to the comment section to praise the young, focused student. Some were so motivated that they asked for study tips for their exams.

User @Ꮢ commented:

"Now that's academic validation ❤️😭😭proud of you, stranger."

User @SIR_MEYER_23®️ said:

"They should have held a prize giving for you alone coz wow🥺 can only imagine how yah parents felt, this is a Big Flex."

User @Trindel commented:

"This, Mami, this is levels. I'm so proud of you. May you continue to shine as brightly as you do. The stars are only the start for you 👏👏👏sending you love, light and prayers. Hai, I'm proud of you! 🥰."

User @PKXBON noted:

"The biggest flex EVER."

User @JB detailed:

"Speechless 🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️You went above and beyond, so proud of you, girl!😍😍😍."

User @Sivuyile Mthembu added:

"Ah, I’m saving this for my kids. They will watch this video every morning! You will be their inspiration."

