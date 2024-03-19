Actress and businesswoman Sophie Ndaba stunned in a beautiful picture on social media

The star posted pictures of herself looking all glamourous on her Instagram page

Many netizens on social media complimented her amazing glow-up in the comment section

Sophie Ndaba shared stunning pictures of herself. Image: @sophiendaba

Source: Instagram

Yassss! Sophie Ndaba is applying pressure. Her latest pictures have fans buzzing with excitement.

Sophie Ndaba shows off her glow-up

Social media has been buzzing with pictures of Sophie Ndaba looking all gorgeous and dolled up. This was after the star made headlines when an unknown woman claimed to be her abandoned daughter, which she had given up for adoption years ago.

The former Generations actress shared several pictures of her looking stunning on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"Oh what a night. Thank you @zebrasquare001 The night was Thank you to my glam fam for doing the most as always! My gorgeous custom dress @otiz_seflo My all round glam styling Queens @mm_exotic_salon."

See the pictures below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted one of the pictures on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Sophie Ndaba."

See the post below:

Fans compliment Sophie's glow-up

Many netizens on social media complimented her amazing glow-up in the comment section:

@EmsTheHuman wrote:

"Hmmm she's slowly coming back into herself never write-off a living human being."

@Dingswayo_N said:

"She has recovered so well."

@sheilamanyorio responded:

"Wow she looks good and healthy."

@IAMTHEEPREACHER commented:

"She's so beautiful."

kp_7909 mentioned:

"When people laugh and and say it's over Then God shows up and say it's not over until I say so.. People laughed and said funny things about you look now.. Beautiful as ever."

geraldine.mzi replied:

"You are a living testimony of God's work❤️every time I you I feel lifted."

pallupeta shared:

"Sophie you looked absolutely stunning. A knockout on that red carpet."

Sophie Ndaba hints at returning to acting

In another article, Briefly News reported that Sophie Ndaba recently had Mzansi social media users jumping with joy when she hinted that major projects are coming up next year.

The former Generations star said fans should look forward to more details coming. Sophie Ndaba has been motivating her followers on the timeline.

Source: Briefly News