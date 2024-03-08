An unknown woman claimed to be the former Generations star Sophie Ndaba's child

The woman shared a tweet and mentioned that Sophie Ndaba allegedly gave her up for adoption

Many netizens weighed in on the claim and shared their opinion regarding the information the woman provided

Actress Sophie Ndaba trended on social media after allegations were made about her. Image: @sophiendaba

Source: Instagram

Actress Sophie Ndaba found herself trending on social media again after an unknown woman made some shocking claims about her relationship with the star.

Unknown woman claims to be Sophie's abandoned child

Social media has been buzzing after an unknown woman made some damning claims about the former Lockdown actress. This was after the star announced that she was ready to find love again despite her failed marriage.

The woman claimed on Twitter (X) that she is Sophie Ndaba's abandoned child, she also made allegations that the star gave her up for adoption. An X user @destinyzee posted the unknown lady's tweet on their timeline.

The post reads:

"Would you believe if I told yall she's my mom who gave me up for adoption."

See the post below:

SA weighs in on the claims

After the claims circulated on social media, many netizens shared their opinions in the comment sections:

@_WiseySA wrote:

"Seems like she dodged a bullet…look what you have turned out to be."

@Dingswayo_N commented:

"Iyasindza ke leyo bafowethu."

@mfisamo tweeted:

"At least she didn't abort you from the get go.. She brought you into this world gore lwena o iponele gore wa bona go nyewa byang?"

@DlaminiNana1 responded:

"She was broke, she couldn’t maintain you, cola and move on."

@DesireNtok1040 said:

"And I'm sure if she were to go back in time she'd make the same decision or even do an abortion."

@TS_Mbongwa replied:

"She might have taken a good decision back then and it's still might be a good one."

@ntokozowise mentioned:

"We don't blame her, as a matter of fact we stand with her on a wise decision she made."

Sophie Ndaba hints at returning to acting

In another article, Briefly News reported that Sophie Ndaba recently had Mzansi social media users jumping with joy when she hinted that major projects are coming up next year.

The former Generations star said fans should look forward to more details coming. Sophie Ndaba has been motivating her followers on the timeline.

Source: Briefly News