Celebrities

Singer Lloyiso’s Weight Loss Has Fans Stunned: “Your Body Is Getting Into Shape”

by  Mbali Tebele
  • The South African singer Lloyiso recently made headlines on social media after showing off his weight loss
  • The former Idols SA contestant shared pictures of himself on Instagram after shedding some weight
  • Many netizens were stunned by his transformation as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Netizens reacted to Lloyiso's weight loss
Lloyiso shared pictures of his transformation. Image: Matthew Lewis/ Frennie Shivambu
Source: Getty Images

South African singer Lloyiso Gijana had many netizens talking on social media regarding his transformation.

The former Idols SA contestant made headlines again on social media after storming off the stage at the recent Lovers and Friends Concert at Lemo Festival 2024.

The singer and songwriter recently shared photos of himself after he shredded some weight on his Instagram page, which stunned many netizens with how much he lost.

He captioned the pictures:

"These tears have wept this year, so I’m gonna give a little kindness to my soul."

See the post below:

Lloyiso stunned fans with his weight loss.

Netizens react to Lloyiso's weight loss

Shortly after the singer shared his transformation pictures on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to his weight loss. Here's what they had to say:

iamdominicneill wrote:

"Looking fit and healthy my brooooo."

andy_bhiya said:

"Sir, you look fioneee."

j_f5000 responded:

"Your body is getting into shape."

kenzonyikana replied:

"Weight cut making you look like the 16 year old you from Idols."

sinazo_babes mentioned:

"Haibo loyiso your body, well done bro usebenzile."

eyeunder_d23 shared:

"Can we talk about imisebenzi ye gym Iyabonakala well done Loy-Loy."

miss_hyze commented:

"You looking good Loy-loy.... We see the results of your workouts."

matlalanyama said:

"You need to come back to Polokwane, but this time, the concert must be yours, I swear it’s going to be EPIC."

Lloyiso announces two American performances

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African singer and songwriter Loyiso announced two exciting American performances in June. The Speak singer has shared the dates and more information on ticket sales, and fans were stoked.

This was just another major career move for Lloyiso, as his hit single Speak was featured on the TV series All American.

