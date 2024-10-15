Singer Lloyiso Gijana trended recently when he stormed off stage mid-performance

The Speak hitmaker alleged that he and his crew were disrespected at the Lemo Festival 2024

A video of him leaving the stage went viral online, and people reacted to it by saying Lloyiso is not troublesome

South African singer Lloyiso Gijana trended on social media after he stormed off the stage at the recent Lovers and Friends Concert at Lemo Festival 2024.

Lloyiso dragged the Lemo Fest organisers during his performance. Image: Matthew Lewis

Source: Getty Images

Lloyiso slammed Lemo Fest organisers

Speak hitmaker Lloyiso Gijana was one of the performers at the Lemo Fest, but he was not happy. The singer went on a rant on stage mid-performance after he alleged that he and his band were disrespected at the Lemo Festival by the organisers.

A video clip of him having a rant on stage went viral. Lloyiso said:

"Let me be honest with you; we got here early. Lemo Festival has been treating us like trash. I am tired of people not respecting artists, we worked so hard to come on the stage and prepare this set for you guys; you don't give us our room," he ranted.

Lloyiso and Lemo Fest bury hatchet

Later that night, Lloyiso joined the organisers on stage to resolve their differences. Lemo Fest also issued a statement saying Lloyiso apologised to a few people.

"Following the on-stage incident involving Lloyiso at the Lovers and Friends Concert during Lemo Fest 2024, we would like to confirm that the matter was amicably resolved."

The organisers said Lloyiso expressed gratitude for participating in the event and apologised to the patrons, organisers and other performers.

@RefiloeN shared the videos online with the caption:

"I am glad Lemo management came back on stage with @Lloyiso_rsa to publicly apologise for disrespecting him.I was to ready to stay mad for the entire concert 🙈"

Oscar Mbo under fire for sabotaging Makhadzi

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African DJ and music producer Oscar Mbo was hit with criticism for allegedly sabotaging Makhadzi.

The Yes God hitmaker apparently cut Makhadzi’s performance short at the Bloemfontein Macufe Festival this past weekend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News